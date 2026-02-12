UK's Thames Water seeks to unlock $1.12 billion in additional funding
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
February 12, 2026
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Thames Water is pursuing $1.12 billion in additional funding as creditors review allocation options, crucial for the debt-laden utility's financial strategy.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Thames Water said on Thursday that its creditors are launching a process to review the allocation of about 823 million pounds ($1.12 billion) in additional funding for the struggling water utility from their agreed options.
The debt-laden firm has drawn 1.43 billion pounds from an initial 1.5 billion-pound super senior liquidity facility, and has the option to draw another 1.5 billion pounds in two tranches.
($1 = 0.7331 pounds)
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
Additional funding refers to extra financial resources that a company seeks to raise beyond its current capital. This can be used to support operations, pay off debts, or invest in new projects.
A liquidity facility is a financial arrangement that provides a company with access to cash or credit to meet its short-term obligations. It helps ensure that a business can maintain operations during financial difficulties.
Debt financing involves borrowing funds that must be repaid over time, usually with interest. It is a common method for companies to raise capital for growth or operational needs.
