EU's von der Leyen Advocates for Carbon Market Amid Criticism

EU's Emissions Trading System Under Scrutiny

By Kate Abnett and Philip Blenkinsop

Criticism from EU Leaders

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's emissions trading system has "clear benefits" and existing safeguards to modulate the carbon price if it rises too high, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, after some government leaders called for the system to be revised.

Defending the ETS

The leaders of countries including Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic this week said the EU should consider revising its ETS, amid calls from industry to reduce the price it imposes on their pollution.

Impact on Industries

Von der Leyen told a news conference after a summit of EU government leaders that the ETS - which is the EU's most important climate change policy - was crucial for clean tech industries whose investments depend on a reliable CO2 price. She said the scheme had returned 200 billion euros in revenues to national governments' budgets since its launch in 2005.

"The ETS has also elements that if the price for whatever reason is going too high, or the economic circumstances are tough, that you can with the 'market stability reserve', modulate the price," von der Leyen said, adding that the Commission will look into these elements in an upcoming review of the ETS, due in July.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also defended the ETS on Thursday, after saying on Wednesday the EU should be open to revising or postponing it.

"There are colleagues who are very critical of this. I don't share this criticism in this form. The ETS system, which has now existed for 20 years... has ensured that we in Europe have implemented an effective instrument that makes growth possible without simultaneously generating additional CO2 emissions," Merz told reporters following Thursday's summit.

Asked about his comments on Wednesday, Merz said the ETS's purpose was to promote innovation by pricing CO2 emissions. "This purpose must, of course, be regularly reviewed. If we have achieved this purpose, we can improve it, and that is precisely what I said," he added.

The ETS forces power plants and industries to buy CO2 permits when they pollute, to provide a financial incentive to reduce emissions. The price of EU carbon permits tumbled on Thursday, after leaders suggested revising the policy.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Nia Williams)