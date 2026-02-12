Zebra Technologies shares rise on upbeat 2026 forecast, $1 billion stock buyback plan
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Zebra Technologies forecasts 2026 sales and profit above estimates, announces a $1 billion buyback, and expects strong first-quarter results.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies forecast 2026 sales and profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, banking on robust demand for its barcode scanners and communication devices, sending shares of the company up nearly 13% before the bell.
Zebra also announced a $1 billion share buyback program.
The company's move comes as clients across sectors continue to modernize operations and invest in products that help businesses function more smoothly and increase employee productivity.
"We entered 2026 with a healthy backlog and pipeline, momentum from the Elo Touch acquisition, and a sharper focus on our highest-growth opportunities," said CEO Bill Burns.
Elo Touch is a touchscreen display maker Zebra said it would buy in a $1.3 billion deal in August last year.
In 2026, Zebra expects sales growth between 9% and 13%, the midpoint of which is above estimates of 9.8%, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Adjusted annual earnings per share is forecast between $17.70 to $18.30, compared with estimates of $17.47.
Zebra also expects first-quarter sales and profit to beat analysts' estimates.
For the quarter ended December 31, Zebra reported net sales of $1.48 billion, topping estimates of $1.46 billion.
Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were in line with expectations at $4.33.
(Reporting by Arnav Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)
A share buyback occurs when a company purchases its own shares from the marketplace, reducing the number of outstanding shares. This can increase the value of remaining shares and is often used to return capital to shareholders.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is a company's earnings divided by the number of outstanding shares, adjusted for one-time items or expenses. It provides a clearer view of a company's profitability.
Sales growth refers to the increase in a company's sales over a specific period, typically expressed as a percentage. It indicates how well a company is performing in generating revenue.
