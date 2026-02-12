Zebra Technologies Shares Surge on Positive 2026 Outlook and Buyback Plan

Zebra Technologies' Financial Outlook for 2026

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies forecast 2026 sales and profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, banking on robust demand for its barcode scanners and communication devices, sending shares of the company up nearly 13% before the bell.

Sales and Profit Expectations

Zebra also announced a $1 billion share buyback program.

Impact of Elo Touch Acquisition

The company's move comes as clients across sectors continue to modernize operations and invest in products that help businesses function more smoothly and increase employee productivity.

Recent Quarterly Performance

"We entered 2026 with a healthy backlog and pipeline, momentum from the Elo Touch acquisition, and a sharper focus on our highest-growth opportunities," said CEO Bill Burns.

Elo Touch is a touchscreen display maker Zebra said it would buy in a $1.3 billion deal in August last year.

In 2026, Zebra expects sales growth between 9% and 13%, the midpoint of which is above estimates of 9.8%, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted annual earnings per share is forecast between $17.70 to $18.30, compared with estimates of $17.47.

Zebra also expects first-quarter sales and profit to beat analysts' estimates.

For the quarter ended December 31, Zebra reported net sales of $1.48 billion, topping estimates of $1.46 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were in line with expectations at $4.33.

(Reporting by Arnav Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)