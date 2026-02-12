Belgian police raid European Commission over sale of properties, FT reports
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Belgian police raided European Commission offices over irregularities in property sales, involving 23 buildings sold for 900 million euros.
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Belgian police raided European Commission offices on Thursday over potential irregularities in the sale of real estate assets, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.
The FT said the investigation was being led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office and concerned 23 buildings that were acquired by the Belgian sovereign wealth fund, SFPIM, for 900 million euros in 2024. At the time, the commission said the sale was tendered in compliance with EU financial regulation.
The EPPO confirmed a raid had taken place, but could not confirm further details. Belgian police declined to comment. The Belgian prosecutor's office, the European Commission and SFPIM did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Alex Richardson)
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and upholding the EU treaties.
A sovereign wealth fund is a state-owned investment fund that invests in various assets, including stocks, bonds, real estate, and other financial instruments.
Property sales refer to the transaction process of selling real estate, which can include residential, commercial, or industrial properties.
Explore more articles in the Finance category