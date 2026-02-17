Wagamama owner mulls sale of airport and rail‑hub dining arm, Sky News reports
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
The Restaurant Group is exploring the sale of its airport and rail-hub dining division, involving Lazard bankers, as reported by Sky News.
Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain's The Restaurant Group is exploring a sale of its airport and rail‑hub restaurant division, which trades under more than 20 brands, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
The Restaurant Group, owned by Apollo Global, is working with bankers at Lazard to assess takeover appetite for the unit, which operates roughly 40 sites and employs about 2,000 people, the report said, citing sources.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
