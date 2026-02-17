German investor morale unexpectedly declines in February, ZEW finds
February 17, 2026
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
German investor morale declined to 58.3 in February, contrary to expectations. The ZEW report shows a fragile recovery, with improvements in export sectors.
By Maria Martinez
BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German investor morale fell unexpectedly to 58.3 points in February, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, showing that the recovery of Europe's biggest economy remains shaky.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the reading to rise to 65.0 points, from last month's 59.6.
However, the assessment of the current economic situation continued to improve, with the indicator rising to minus 65.9 points from minus 72.7.
"The German economy has entered a phase of recovery, albeit a fragile one," said ZEW president Achim Wambach.
He added that there are still considerable structural challenges, especially for industry and private investment.
The export-oriented sectors showed moderate to strong improvements in February, with prospects particularly improving for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, steel and metal production and mechanical engineering, reflecting better than expected incoming orders at the end of 2025.
Despite continuing uncertainty, prospects for private consumption are improving, ZEW added.
(Writing by Friederike Heine and Ludwig BurgerEditing by Thomas Seythal and Linda Pasquini)
Investor morale refers to the overall sentiment and confidence of investors regarding the economic outlook and market conditions, influencing their investment decisions.
The ZEW Index is a measure of investor sentiment in Germany, reflecting expectations for economic growth and financial market conditions.
Export-oriented sectors are industries that primarily produce goods or services for sale in foreign markets, significantly contributing to a country's economy.
Private consumption refers to the total spending by households on goods and services, a key component of economic activity.
