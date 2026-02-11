VW considers making Cupra Tavascan successor in Europe, Handelsblatt reports
Posted on February 11, 2026
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Volkswagen is considering moving Cupra Tavascan production to Europe due to EU tariffs on Chinese EVs, with recent exemptions influencing the decision.
BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen is considering building the next model of its Cupra brand's Tavascan SUV coupe in Europe instead of China in future, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing company sources and internal production plans.
The fully electric Tavascan, which is made in China, has been subject until recently to an extra 20.7% tariff on top of an existing 10% duty since the EU imposed fresh duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) in 2024.
However, the European Commission this week exempted the model from import tariffs in exchange for a minimum price and quota model, following months of intense discussions.
SEAT/Cupra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Rachel More, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Miranda Murray)
