German drugmakers lobby says US price rules will challenge domestic market
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
US drug price regulations may lead to higher prices or delayed launches in Germany, warns Pharma Deutschland, urging government action.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - One of Germany's leading pharma industry lobby groups has warned that new drug price regulation in the United States could prompt companies to demand higher prices of new drugs in Germany or else shun a launch there.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Pharma Deutschland association, which counts 400 member companies, said that drugmakers active in both nations would have to re-evaluate their pricing and launch strategies.
As a result, "Germany could fall behind or miss out entirely when it comes to the introduction of new medicines", it added.
"Innovative medicines could be launched later or not at all in Germany or in Europe in order to avoid low price references and to protect pricing in the U.S." said Dorothee Brakmann, the lobby group's managing director.
She added the German government and the country's health system would have to respond to the challenge.
