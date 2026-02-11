German Pharma Lobby Warns US Price Regulations May Impact Market

Impact of US Drug Price Regulations on Germany

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - One of Germany's leading pharma industry lobby groups has warned that new drug price regulation in the United States could prompt companies to demand higher prices of new drugs in Germany or else shun a launch there.

Concerns from Pharma Deutschland

In a statement on Wednesday, the Pharma Deutschland association, which counts 400 member companies, said that drugmakers active in both nations would have to re-evaluate their pricing and launch strategies.

Potential Delays in Medicine Launches

As a result, "Germany could fall behind or miss out entirely when it comes to the introduction of new medicines", it added.

Government Response Required

"Innovative medicines could be launched later or not at all in Germany or in Europe in order to avoid low price references and to protect pricing in the U.S." said Dorothee Brakmann, the lobby group's managing director.

She added the German government and the country's health system would have to respond to the challenge.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)