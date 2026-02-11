China warns it may target French wine if Paris pushes EU tariffs
China threatens tariffs on French wine if France advocates EU tariffs on Chinese goods, citing WTO rule violations and potential trade conflict.
BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China could launch investigations into French wines or impose "reciprocal tariffs" on relevant EU products if the French government pushes for tariffs on Chinese goods, Yuyuan Tantian, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Wednesday.
The warning responded to a French government strategy report published on Monday that urged the EU to consider an unprecedented 30% across‑the‑board tariff on Chinese goods or a 30% depreciation of the euro against the renminbi to counter a surge of cheap imports.
The paper’s recommendations target only Chinese products and violate World Trade Organization rules, Yuyuan Tantian said. “It is tantamount to declaring war on China in trade,” it added.
(Reporting by Shi Bu, Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Reciprocal tariffs are tariffs imposed by one country in response to tariffs imposed by another country, often as a form of trade retaliation.
A trade war occurs when countries impose tariffs or other trade barriers on each other in response to trade disputes, leading to escalating tensions.
Tariffs can decrease exports by making goods more expensive for foreign buyers, potentially leading to reduced sales and revenue for domestic producers.
