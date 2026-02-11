China warns it may target French wine if Paris pushes EU tariffs

China's Response to EU Tariff Proposals

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China could launch investigations into French wines or impose "reciprocal tariffs" on relevant EU products if the French government pushes for tariffs on Chinese goods, Yuyuan Tantian, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Wednesday.

Potential Impact on French Wine

The warning responded to a French government strategy report published on Monday that urged the EU to consider an unprecedented 30% across‑the‑board tariff on Chinese goods or a 30% depreciation of the euro against the renminbi to counter a surge of cheap imports.

WTO Compliance Concerns

The paper’s recommendations target only Chinese products and violate World Trade Organization rules, Yuyuan Tantian said. “It is tantamount to declaring war on China in trade,” it added.

