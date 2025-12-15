Uniper to launch sale of 20% stake in Opal gas pipeline
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German state-owned utility Uniper will launch the sale of its 20% stake in the natural gas pipeline Opal, one of Europe's largest transmission corridors, the company said on Monday.
Uniper's disposal of the asset was a condition set by the European Commission when it approved Berlin's bailout of the utility in December 2022, at the height of the European energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement, the company invited interested parties to submit their expression of interest by no later than January 29, 2026.
Opal stretches around 740 kilometres from Lubmin in Germany to Brandov in the Czech Republic.
Uniper's stake in Opal is held by subsidiary Lubmin-Brandov Assets GmbH & Co. KG. The remaining 80% is held by GASCADE Gastransport GmbH.
(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
