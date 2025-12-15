Uniper to launch sale of 20% stake in Opal gas pipeline

BERLIN, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - German state-owned utility ‍Uniper ‌will launch the sale of its ⁠20% stake in ‌the natural gas pipeline Opal, one of Europe's largest transmission corridors, the ⁠company said on Monday.

Uniper's disposal of the ​asset was a condition set ‌by the European ⁠Commission when it approved Berlin's bailout of the utility in December ​2022, at the height of the European energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a ​statement, ‍the company invited ​interested parties to submit their expression of interest by no later than January 29, 2026.

Opal stretches around 740 kilometres from Lubmin in ⁠Germany to Brandov in the Czech Republic.

Uniper's stake in ​Opal is held by subsidiary Lubmin-Brandov Assets GmbH & Co. KG. The remaining 80% is ‌held by GASCADE Gastransport GmbH.

