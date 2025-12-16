Home > Headlines > South Korea's ADEL signs up to $1.04 billion Alzheimer's drug development deal with Sanofi
South Korea's ADEL signs up to $1.04 billion Alzheimer's drug development deal with Sanofi

Posted on December 16, 2025

Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - South Korea-based ADEL said late ‍on ‌Monday that it has entered a $1.04 billion partnership ⁠with French ‌drugmaker Sanofi to develop and sell the biotech company's experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Under the terms ⁠of the agreement, ADEL will receive an upfront payment ​of $80 million, with additional milestone ‌payments tied to ⁠development progress and commercial performance, as well as royalties on future sales.

Sanofi signed ​a separate deal with private biotech Dren Bio worth up to $1.7 billion on Monday to develop autoimmune disease therapies.

ADEL's drug ​candidate, ‍ADEL-Y01, is an ​antibody therapy designed to block harmful forms of a protein linked to Alzheimer's disease. It is currently in early-stage human trials in the United States.

"ADEL's innovative ⁠approach to targeting tau acetylation offers a promising and differentiated ​mechanism for addressing the underlying causes of Alzheimer's disease," said Erik Wallstroem, global head, Multiple Sclerosis, Neurology and ‌Gene Therapy Development at Sanofi.

(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

;