ECB to broaden access to euro backstop, board member says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
The ECB plans to expand access to its euro backstop facility to mitigate disruptions in euro funding markets. An announcement is expected at the Munich Security Conference.
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is preparing to broaden access to its euro backstop facility, hoping to reduce the risk of any disruption in euro funding markets outside the bloc, ECB board member Piero Cipollone said on Thursday.
Such repo lines, now only available to just a handful of central banks outside the euro zone, should ease uncertainty about accessing euros even in times of financial stress and boost the bloc's monetary sovereignty, Cipollone said in a speech.
Sources earlier told Reuters that an announcement on the revamped repo lines was likely this weekend, when ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at the Munich Security Conference.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is the central bank for the euro and administers monetary policy within the Eurozone, aiming to maintain price stability.
A euro backstop is a financial safety net provided by the ECB to ensure liquidity and stability in euro funding markets during times of financial stress.
