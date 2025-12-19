Home > Headlines > EU countries agree on financial support for Ukraine, Costa says
EU countries agree on financial support for Ukraine, Costa says

December 19, 2025

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - ‍EU ‌countries have agreed to ⁠provide ‌Ukraine with 90 billion euros ($105.5 ⁠billion) of support for ​2026 and 2027, ‌EU Council ⁠President Antonio Costa said early ​on Friday.

"We have a deal. Decision to ​provide ‍90 billion ​euros of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, ⁠we delivered," Costa said ​in a post on X.

($1 = 0.8531 euros)

(Reporting ‌by Bart Meijer and Andrew Gray)

