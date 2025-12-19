Headlines
EU countries agree on financial support for Ukraine, Costa says
BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - EU countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros ($105.5 billion) of support for 2026 and 2027, EU Council President Antonio Costa said early on Friday.
"We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered," Costa said in a post on X.
($1 = 0.8531 euros)
(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Andrew Gray)
