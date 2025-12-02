Home > Headlines > France's Macron says he hopes EU will pass Mercosur clauses during delay
France's Macron says he hopes EU will pass Mercosur clauses during delay

December 19, 2025

PARIS, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - French ‍President ‌Emmanuel Macron said on Friday ⁠it ‌was too early to say whether a one-month delay ⁠to decide on an EU ​trade deal with South ‌America's Mercosur ⁠bloc will be enough to meet the conditions ​set by France, but that he hoped so.

Macron, who has pushed ​for ‍stronger guarantees ​to protect farmers, said he hoped the EU and Mercosur nations will approve in January ⁠measures to ensure South American imports ​meet the same requirements than European ones.

That would make the ‌pact a "new" Mercosur-EU deal, he said.

(Reporting by Michel Rose)

