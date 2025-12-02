France's Macron says he hopes EU will pass Mercosur clauses during delay
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday it was too early to say whether a one-month delay to decide on an EU trade deal with South America's Mercosur bloc will be enough to meet the conditions set by France, but that he hoped so.
Macron, who has pushed for stronger guarantees to protect farmers, said he hoped the EU and Mercosur nations will approve in January measures to ensure South American imports meet the same requirements than European ones.
That would make the pact a "new" Mercosur-EU deal, he said.
