EU leaders set to agree on loan to Ukraine backed by EU budget - draft text
EU leaders set to agree on loan to Ukraine backed by EU budget - draft text
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - European Union leaders could agree to borrow on the market, against the security of the EU budget, to keep Ukraine financed in 2026 and 2027, a draft text of the leaders' conclusions seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
But the leaders still want their governments and the European Parliament to continue working on setting up financing for Ukraine based on frozen Russian assets, the draft text said.
The joint borrowing against the EU budget would be with the exclusion of Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, said the draft, which has yet to be approved by the leaders.
(Reporting by Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category