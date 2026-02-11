TKMS would like to intensify GNYK takeover talks in coming weeks, CEO says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
TKMS plans to advance takeover talks with GNYK, having made a non-binding bid. CEO Oliver Burkhard aims for deeper discussions soon.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Submarine maker TKMS would like to soon start deeper talks regarding a possible takeover of neighbouring shipyard German Naval Yards (GNYK), CEO Oliver Burkhard told journalists on Wednesday.
TKMS has made a non-binding bid for GNYK, and Burkhard said he was aiming for "real talks" in the next weeks as part of a due diligence process.
"From our point of view that would be possible," he said.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)
A non-binding bid is an offer made by a buyer to purchase a company or asset that is not legally enforceable. It indicates interest but does not commit the buyer to proceed with the purchase.
Due diligence is the process of investigating and evaluating a potential investment or acquisition. It involves reviewing financial records, legal matters, and other relevant information to assess risks and opportunities.
A takeover occurs when one company acquires control of another company, either by purchasing a majority of its shares or through other means. It can be friendly or hostile.
Explore more articles in the Finance category