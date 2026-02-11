EU Commission to take steps to improve drone detection capabilities
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
The EU Commission plans to enhance drone detection and expand registration requirements, aiming to improve security across Europe.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission will work to improve Europe's drone detection capabilities and propose expanding registration requirements, the bloc's executive said in a new action plan published Wednesday.
The plan envisions strengthening counter-drone testing capacity, creating an "EU Trusted Drone" label to identify secure equipment and launching a call for interested countries to team up on public procurement of counter-drone systems, the Commission said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
Drone detection refers to the technology and methods used to identify and track unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in a specific airspace.
The EU Trusted Drone label is a proposed certification to identify drones that meet specific security and operational standards set by the European Commission.
Explore more articles in the Finance category