Kremlin says curbs on Telegram app are a result of its non-compliance with the law
The Kremlin enforces restrictions on Telegram due to its non-compliance with Russian law, following Roskomnadzor's announcement of further actions.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the Telegram messenger app had to comply with Russian law and that the state communications regulator was obliged to act if Telegram did not respond to its requests.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking a day after Roskomnadzor, the state communications regulator, said Telegram would face further restrictions because it has failed to correct previous violations.
