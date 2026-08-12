The Next Banking Crisis May Begin Outside the Banking System

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Banks are better capitalised than they were before 2008. The next systemic shock may instead start in the markets and institutions that now perform a growing share of finance beyond the regulated banking perimeter.

Banks are better capitalised than they were before 2008. The next systemic shock may instead start in the markets and institutions that now perform a growing share of finance beyond the regulated banking perimeter.

Central argument: The danger is not that non-bank finance is inherently unstable. It is that leverage, liquidity mismatch and opaque exposures can amplify a shock in core markets—and then transmit it back into banks through repo, derivatives, credit lines, warehouse facilities, funding links and common asset holdings.

The defining image of a banking crisis is still a queue outside a branch, a collapsing lender or a balance sheet filled with bad loans. That mental model is increasingly incomplete. Since the global financial crisis, regulators have forced banks to hold more and better-quality capital, carry larger liquidity buffers and submit to much tougher stress tests. At the same time, a growing share of credit creation, market-making and risk-taking has migrated into asset managers, hedge funds, insurers, private-credit vehicles and other forms of market-based finance. [Federal Reserve Board] [Bank for International Settlements]

The scale of that shift is no longer marginal. The Financial Stability Board’s latest global monitoring exercise found that non-bank financial intermediation assets expanded 9.4% in 2024—about twice the pace of banking assets—and reached 51% of total global financial assets. The BIS, looking specifically at sovereign markets, estimates that non-bank financial institutions held 53% of advanced-economy sovereign debt in 2025, up from 44% in 2021. Finance has not simply become larger; its centre of gravity has changed. [Financial Stability Board] [Bank for International Settlements]

That does not mean the next crisis is destined to start in a hedge fund or private-credit vehicle. It means the ignition points have multiplied. A disorderly unwind in a leveraged government-bond trade, a run-like redemption dynamic in a semi-liquid credit product, a surge in margin calls or a sudden repricing of opaque private assets could begin outside the deposit-taking system. The resulting stress could then re-enter banks through precisely the interconnections that allow modern market-based finance to function. [International Monetary Fund] [Basel Committee on Banking Supervision]

The post-2008 bargain moved risk; it did not abolish it

The post-crisis regulatory settlement made banks safer by design. Higher capital, stronger liquidity standards, resolution planning and tighter constraints on proprietary risk-taking reduced the probability that a familiar bank balance-sheet shock would metastasise as quickly as it did in 2008. But finance did not stop supplying leverage or maturity transformation. Some of those functions moved to institutions that are funded differently, regulated differently and, in many cases, disclosed less transparently. [Federal Reserve Board] [Financial Stability Board]

This migration has benefits. Asset managers and private lenders diversify the supply of finance, reducing the economy’s dependence on bank credit. Hedge funds can add liquidity and improve price discovery. Insurers and pension funds provide long-term capital. Private credit can finance borrowers that need customised structures or that banks are unwilling to serve. The policy objective is therefore not to force activity back onto bank balance sheets. It is to ensure that the financial system can absorb losses and liquidity shocks wherever they originate. [Bank of England] [European Central Bank]

The central vulnerability is amplification. Many non-banks do not have deposit runs in the conventional sense, yet they can still face pressure to sell assets quickly. Investors redeem from open-ended funds; derivatives counterparties demand variation margin; repo lenders raise haircuts or reduce financing; prime brokers tighten terms; and mark-to-market losses breach internal risk limits. A shock that begins as a price move can therefore become a balance-sheet event even when no institution is technically insolvent. [Financial Stability Board] [International Monetary Fund]

Core government-bond markets have become a leverage story

The most consequential non-bank vulnerability may sit in the safest-looking asset class: government debt. The BIS describes a new fiscal-financial stability nexus in which sovereign-bond markets increasingly depend on leveraged and funding-sensitive non-bank intermediaries. Hedge funds arbitrage small price differences between cash bonds, futures and swaps, often financing positions through short-term repo supplied by banks. These trades can deepen markets in normal conditions. Their stability depends on funding remaining available and margins remaining manageable. [Bank for International Settlements]

The numbers are large. Federal Reserve analysis published in June 2026 found that large hedge funds’ gross U.S. Treasury exposures doubled between 2023 and September 2025 to about $4.0 trillion. The Fed estimated roughly $830 billion of Treasury cash-futures basis trades, $305 billion of swap-spread arbitrage and $395 billion of maturity-matched trades. Around 90% of those Treasury exposures were concentrated among the top 50 funds. The May 2026 Financial Stability Report separately judged hedge-fund leverage to be near all-time highs in the available data. [Federal Reserve Board] [Federal Reserve Board]

The funding terms help explain why supervisors are uneasy. The BIS reports that around 70% of bilateral U.S. dollar repo transactions with hedge funds, and more than half of comparable euro repo transactions, are conducted at zero haircuts. That makes a relative-value trade cheap to finance in calm markets but leaves it highly sensitive to a sudden change in collateral terms, volatility or dealer risk appetite. The problem is not necessarily the initial loss. It is the speed with which leverage can be forced out of the system. [Bank for International Settlements]

This is how a non-bank shock can become a banking event without starting as a bank failure. If volatility jumps, banks acting as prime brokers and repo lenders may demand more collateral or reduce credit. Hedge funds may respond by unwinding positions. The selling can depress prices, increase measured risk and collateral needs, and prompt still more deleveraging. Dealer balance-sheet constraints can then reduce the market’s capacity to absorb sales. In a core sovereign market, the consequences reach well beyond the funds involved because government yields anchor pricing across the economy. [Financial Stability Board] [Bank for International Settlements]

Private credit is testing the boundary between locked-up capital and runnable money

Private credit presents a different kind of vulnerability. The classic defence of the asset class is persuasive: many funds are financed with long-dated, locked-up institutional capital and therefore do not have to sell loans simply because markets are volatile. That liability structure can make private credit less procyclical than bank lending or open-ended bond funds. The risk changes, however, as private credit becomes larger, more leveraged, more interconnected with banks and more accessible through vehicles that promise periodic liquidity to investors. [European Central Bank] [Federal Reserve Board]

The Federal Reserve estimates that private credit loans reached about $1.4 trillion in the second half of 2025, equal to roughly 10% of total U.S. non-financial corporate debt and about one-third of below-investment-grade debt excluding bank loans. Semi-liquid private-credit vehicles—perpetual business development companies and interval funds—had about $425 billion in gross assets and $241 billion in net assets, roughly one-fifth of private-credit vehicle net assets under management. [Federal Reserve Board]

The first quarter of 2026 offered a live test. Redemption requests at a number of perpetual BDCs rose above the 5% of net asset value level that many managers use as a quarterly cap, and most managers limited redemptions. Accepted redemptions modestly exceeded new inflows for the first time since these vehicles were created. The Federal Reserve’s assessment is important: it concluded that the immediate financial-stability risk remained limited and manageable, in part because funds had cash, bank credit lines, loan repayments and the ability to restrict redemptions. [Federal Reserve Board]

That conclusion is a useful counterweight to alarmism. The concern is not that every redemption gate is a systemic event. It is that the funding model is evolving faster than the historical experience used to judge it. A private asset can be genuinely long term while the investment wrapper offers investors a much shorter decision cycle. If confidence deteriorates at the same time that valuations are being marked down, funds may not need to dump loans to transmit stress: they can reduce new lending, sell more liquid holdings, draw bank credit lines or tighten terms to borrowers. [Federal Reserve Board] [European Central Bank]

European authorities are making a similar distinction. The ECB’s May 2026 analysis judged that private credit, in isolation, was unlikely to be a systemic source of instability in the euro area because direct exposures appeared limited. But it warned that insurers and pension funds could suffer second-round valuation losses if stress spilled into leveraged loans, high-yield bonds and equities, while opacity, valuation practices and data gaps make the true map of exposures difficult to establish. In other words, the systemic question is less about a single private-credit fund failing than about correlated repricing across connected markets. [European Central Bank] [European Central Bank]

The risk comes back to banks through the plumbing

The phrase “outside the banking system” can therefore be misleading. Banks sit at the centre of much of the plumbing that allows non-banks to operate. They provide repo and prime-brokerage financing to hedge funds, revolving credit to private funds, warehouse lines to originators, derivatives, clearing, foreign-exchange hedging, custody, underwriting and settlement. They also buy risk-transfer instruments and securities created by non-bank finance. The Basel Committee’s 2025 horizon-scanning report explicitly focuses on these direct and indirect interconnections because an NBFI failure can affect banks even when the original risk appeared to have been transferred away from them. [Basel Committee on Banking Supervision]

U.S. data show the direction of travel. The Federal Reserve reported that bank credit commitments to other financial entities reached $2.6 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Private equity, BDCs and other private-credit vehicles formed the largest category, representing roughly 25% of total commitments to NBFIs after the Fed refined its classification. Commitments to that category grew 17% year on year, compared with 14% for NBFIs overall. [Federal Reserve Board]

The UK picture points the same way. The Bank of England reported in July 2026 that major UK banks’ NBFI assets, excluding derivatives, had increased 5% over the previous year. It also noted that some banks took losses after the default of a non-bank mortgage lender earlier in 2026 and that banks had responded by increasing scrutiny of certain private-market exposures. None of that implies a banking crisis. It demonstrates the transmission channel: off-bank lending can still be financed, hedged or serviced by banks. [Bank of England]

There is also a liability-side connection. Non-banks place deposits at banks, buy bank paper and participate in secured funding markets. A shock can therefore hit a bank from both directions: asset exposures to a stressed non-bank counterparty can deteriorate while funding supplied by funds or institutional investors becomes less reliable. The FSB’s 2025 monitoring report highlights exactly these links—deposits and funding, bank lending and repo exposures, and non-bank holdings of bank securities—as core channels of bank–NBFI interconnectedness. [Financial Stability Board]

A crisis outside banking would probably look like a liquidity event before a solvency event

This is the crucial difference from the popular 2008 analogy. The next systemic event may not begin with the discovery that a large institution’s assets are worth dramatically less than reported. It could begin with a sudden demand for cash. Margin calls rise. Haircuts change. Investors seek redemptions. A dealer reduces financing. Funds sell whatever is liquid, not necessarily what caused the loss. Correlations jump because different institutions reach for the same exit. [Financial Stability Board] [International Monetary Fund]

Recent history provides the template. The March 2020 “dash for cash” showed how even U.S. Treasury markets could become dysfunctional as investors sold liquid assets to raise cash. The UK’s 2022 liability-driven investment episode showed how leveraged pension strategies could create a self-reinforcing collateral spiral in gilts. Archegos in 2021 showed how concentrated derivatives exposures at a non-bank family office could generate billions of dollars of losses at bank counterparties. These episodes differed in structure, but each demonstrated that liquidity, leverage and counterparty opacity can transmit stress faster than conventional credit analysis suggests. [Financial Stability Board] [Basel Committee on Banking Supervision] [Bank for International Settlements]

The concern is heightened by concentration. The Fed’s Treasury analysis found that a small number of hedge funds account for most gross exposures. The Bank of England’s July 2026 work on non-bank default risk similarly found a notable concentration of risk in offshore entities and a large tail associated with hedge funds. When a small group of institutions shares similar positions, lenders and liquidity providers may discover that individually sensible risk controls—higher margin, tighter credit, reduced inventory—become collectively destabilising. [Federal Reserve Board] [Bank of England]

Why the counterargument matters: non-banks can also make the system safer

A serious analysis has to resist treating non-bank finance as a synonym for shadowy or fragile finance. The sector includes pension funds, insurers, mutual funds and highly regulated investment vehicles alongside hedge funds and private-market structures. Long-term institutional investors can absorb risks that would be poorly matched to deposit-funded banks. Private credit can keep lending through periods when banks pull back. Hedge funds sometimes provide liquidity precisely when traditional dealers are constrained. Market-based finance can therefore distribute risk rather than merely concentrate it. [Bank of England] [European Central Bank]

Nor is the evidence pointing to an imminent, universal breakdown. The Federal Reserve continues to describe the U.S. banking system as sound and resilient. It judged the recent private-credit redemption episode manageable. The ECB concluded that private credit alone is unlikely to create systemic instability in the euro area at present. The Bank of England’s July assessment likewise found the UK banking system strongly capitalised and liquid even while highlighting persistent market-based-finance vulnerabilities. [Federal Reserve Board] [Federal Reserve Board] [European Central Bank] [Bank of England]

The better conclusion is conditional. Non-bank finance becomes systemically dangerous when three features coincide: leverage that can be withdrawn quickly, assets that cannot be sold quickly without moving prices, and dense interconnections that transmit stress to institutions or markets that matter for the real economy. Those characteristics can exist inside or outside a bank. The legal label matters less than the economic function. [Financial Stability Board] [Bank for International Settlements]

Regulation is moving from institution-by-institution oversight to system-wide resilience

Regulators increasingly recognise that a bank-centric framework cannot fully address market-based contagion. The FSB’s final 2025 recommendations on NBFI leverage call for domestic frameworks to identify and monitor leverage risks, better data and disclosures, measures targeted at leverage in core markets, stronger counterparty-risk management by leverage providers and more effective cross-border cooperation. Crucially, the recommendations allow authorities to combine entity-based and activity-based tools rather than assuming that one regulatory perimeter fits every form of finance. [Financial Stability Board]

The Basel Committee has focused on the bank side of the bridge. Its final counterparty-credit-risk guidelines require stronger due diligence, complementary exposure metrics, risk-mitigation strategies and governance for banks dealing with leveraged counterparties. That is a lesson drawn directly from episodes in which individual banks did not have a complete view of a client’s aggregate leverage across multiple prime brokers. [Basel Committee on Banking Supervision]

System-wide stress testing is also becoming more important because the problem is interaction, not just standalone resilience. The Bank of England is extending its exploratory work into private markets with banks, institutional investors, liquid credit managers and alternative asset managers. The ECB has called for stronger macroprudential tools, better cross-sector data and system-wide testing of non-bank vulnerabilities. These approaches accept a basic reality: the risk that matters is often created in the space between institutions. [Bank of England] [European Central Bank]

What banks, fintechs, regulators and investors should watch

For banks, the strategic issue is not whether an exposure is labelled “non-bank” but whether the bank understands the full chain of leverage behind it. A senior warehouse facility can look protected by collateral yet still become vulnerable if collateral values are correlated, borrower quality deteriorates and multiple lenders tighten at once. Prime-brokerage and repo businesses need to stress not only counterparty default but also the liquidity impact of forcing several large clients to reduce positions simultaneously. Management information should connect credit, market, treasury and collateral data rather than treating each exposure as a silo. [Basel Committee on Banking Supervision] [Basel Committee on Banking Supervision]

For fintech lenders and specialist finance companies, the lesson is that funding resilience can matter as much as underwriting. A lender that depends on warehouse lines, securitisation markets or concentrated institutional funding may face a liquidity problem before its loan book experiences catastrophic losses. Diversified funding, transparent asset data and realistic contingency plans are competitive advantages when markets turn. [Bank of England] [Financial Stability Board]

For regulators, the biggest blind spot remains data. The FSB, BIS, ECB and Bank of England all point to incomplete information on leverage, offshore entities, private-market valuations or cross-border exposures. The policy challenge is to close those gaps without simply recreating bank regulation for every investment vehicle. The most useful tools are likely to focus on the functions that create externalities: leverage, liquidity transformation, margining, concentration and counterparty interconnections. [Financial Stability Board] [Bank of England] [European Central Bank] [Bank for International Settlements]

For investors, the warning sign is a mismatch between the apparent liquidity of the investment and the economic liquidity of the underlying assets. Quarterly redemption windows do not make a private loan liquid. Daily fund dealing does not guarantee that corporate bonds can be sold at stable prices in a stress. A low repo haircut does not mean a leveraged trade is low risk. The more important questions are who provides financing, how quickly terms can change, what assets would be sold first and which institutions are exposed to the same shock. [Federal Reserve Board] [Bank for International Settlements]

Conclusion: the crisis perimeter has moved

The next banking crisis may begin outside the banking system because the financial system itself is no longer centred exclusively on banks. Half of global financial assets now sit in non-bank intermediation, and non-banks have become pivotal in sovereign debt, corporate credit, derivatives and liquidity management. That diversification is economically useful. It also means that systemic risk can accumulate in places where deposit insurance, bank capital ratios and traditional supervisory dashboards offer only a partial view. [Financial Stability Board] [Bank for International Settlements]

The most plausible path is not a simple replay of 2008. It is a chain reaction: a market shock hits a leveraged or liquidity-sensitive non-bank; margin calls and redemptions force balance-sheet contraction; prices move against other investors; banks tighten financing or absorb counterparty losses; and credit conditions harden across the real economy. In that sequence, the first institution in trouble may not be a bank. The system becomes a banking problem when the shock reaches the funding, collateral and credit channels that banks still anchor. [International Monetary Fund] [Basel Committee on Banking Supervision]

That is why the relevant question for financial stability is no longer simply, “Are the banks safe?” It is, “Can the whole network absorb a shock without everyone trying to reduce risk at the same time?” The answer will depend less on where an institution is regulated and more on whether leverage, liquidity and interconnection are visible—and whether policymakers and market participants are prepared before the cash call arrives. [Financial Stability Board]

Sources & References

1. Financial Stability Board. Global Monitoring Report on Nonbank Financial Intermediation 2025

2. Financial Stability Board. Leverage in Nonbank Financial Intermediation: Final report

3. International Monetary Fund. Global Financial Stability Report, April 2026

4. Federal Reserve Board. Financial Stability Report – May 2026: Overview

5. Federal Reserve Board. Financial Stability Report – May 2026: Leverage in the Financial Sector

6. Federal Reserve Board. Financial Stability Report – May 2026: Funding Risks

7. Federal Reserve Board. Decomposing Hedge Funds’ U.S. Treasury Exposures

8. Bank for International Settlements. Annual Economic Report 2026, Chapter II: High public debt and shifting financial markets

9. Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. Banks’ interconnections with non-bank financial intermediaries

10. Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. Final guidelines for counterparty credit risk management

11. Bank of England. Financial Stability Report – July 2026

12. Bank of England. From Mayfair to the Caymans: mapping and quantifying non-bank default risk in UK markets

13. European Central Bank. Financial Stability Review – May 2026

14. European Central Bank. Stress in global private credit markets and its implications for euro area financial stability

Editorial verification note: Time-sensitive facts and source links were checked against authoritative sources immediately before finalisation on 12 August 2026. Where the article moves from documented evidence to forward-looking interpretation, the wording is explicitly framed as analysis, possibility or inference rather than established fact.

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