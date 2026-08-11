Can Banks Survive the End of Traditional Payment Fees?

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Instant payments, open banking and regulatory scrutiny are turning the basic movement of money into a lower-cost utility. Banks can survive the squeeze—but only if they stop treating every transaction as a tollbooth and start monetising the wider financial relationship.

Instant payments, open banking and regulatory scrutiny are turning the basic movement of money into a lower-cost utility. Banks can survive the squeeze—but only if they stop treating every transaction as a tollbooth and start monetising the wider financial relationship.

The Tollbooth Is Losing Its Monopoly

For decades, payments were one of banking’s most dependable toll roads. A card swipe could generate interchange. A wire transfer could carry a fee. Cross-border payments could include correspondent charges and foreign-exchange margins. Merchants paid to accept cards, consumers sometimes paid to move money quickly, and corporate clients paid banks to route, reconcile and secure increasingly complex flows.

That model is not disappearing overnight, but its most traditional component—the explicit charge for moving money from one account to another—is under pressure from several directions at once. In the euro area, the European Central Bank’s Instant Payments Regulation requires instant euro transfers to be priced no higher than corresponding regular credit transfers. In Brazil, Pix has normalised an instant, widely accessible account-to-account experience for households. In India, UPI has reached extraordinary scale. In the United Kingdom, open-banking payment initiation is moving from an experiment to a mainstream rail.

The temptation is to frame this as a simple threat: if transaction fees fall toward zero, banks lose a valuable revenue stream. The more important conclusion is subtler. Payments are becoming infrastructure. The value is migrating away from the individual transfer and toward everything surrounding it—deposits, liquidity, credit, risk management, data, fraud controls, foreign exchange, treasury workflows and client access.

This distinction matters. The evidence for fee compression is real; the claim that payment revenue itself will disappear is an inference, and a weak one. The likely outcome is not the end of payment economics. It is the end of relying on a visible fee every time money moves.

What ‘the End of Payment Fees’ Actually Means

The phrase “end of traditional payment fees” should not be read literally. Card interchange still exists. Scheme and processing fees still exist. Cross-border payments remain expensive in many corridors. Banks still earn service charges and card income. The global payments industry is too heterogeneous for one pricing model to replace all others.

What is changing is the price anchor. When a customer can send money instantly through a domestic fast-payment system, or authorise an account-to-account payment through open banking, the economic justification for a separate “speed” fee becomes harder to defend. When regulators cap interchange or require equal pricing between instant and ordinary transfers, the room for transaction-level monetisation narrows further.

The European Union’s longstanding Interchange Fee Regulation caps consumer debit-card interchange at 0.2% of transaction value and consumer credit-card interchange at 0.3%. The newer instant-payments rules go a step further by preventing banks from charging a premium merely because the transfer settles in seconds. Together, these policies reflect a broader regulatory instinct: once a payment capability becomes basic financial infrastructure, charging extra for the basic function becomes harder.

Regulation Is Turning Speed Into a Basic Utility

Europe offers the clearest example of this shift. Under the ECB’s implementation timetable for the Instant Payments Regulation, euro-area payment service providers were required to receive instant euro payments from 9 January 2025 and to send them from 9 October 2025. Charges for instant transfers cannot exceed those for corresponding ordinary transfers, and verification-of-payee must be offered free to the payer.

That is more than a technical upgrade. It changes the economics of convenience. Banks can no longer rely on “instant” as a premium attribute if the regulatory framework defines it as a standard feature of the account.

Pressure is visible outside Europe too, though the legal outcomes differ. In the United States, the Federal Reserve’s official Regulation II rulemaking docket still lists its proposal to lower the maximum debit-card interchange fee for large issuers as a proposal rather than a final rule as of 11 August 2026. The debate nonetheless signals continued scrutiny of whether payment fees are proportionate to underlying costs.

In the UK, the Payment Systems Regulator’s card scheme and processing-fee review found that Mastercard and Visa do not face effective competition in core scheme and processing services and documented substantial fee increases. The paradox is revealing: some parts of the payment chain are becoming cheaper and more regulated, while other infrastructure fees remain resilient or even rise. Banks therefore face pressure from both sides—lower monetisation on some customer-facing transactions and potentially higher costs elsewhere in the stack.

Pix, UPI and Open Banking Are Resetting the Price Anchor

Fast-payment systems are changing consumer expectations at a scale that card-era pricing models did not anticipate. Brazil’s central bank reports on its official Pix statistics that more than 170 million individuals—around 80% of the population—have used Pix, with more than 7 billion transactions in May 2026. The significance is not just the volume. Pix has made instant account-to-account money movement an everyday behaviour rather than a premium service.

India shows the same dynamic at even larger transaction volumes. The National Payments Corporation of India’s UPI statistics list 23.2 billion UPI transactions in May 2026 across 720 live banks. UPI demonstrates how quickly a bank-account rail can become the default interface for person-to-person and merchant payments when interoperability, mobile distribution and low-friction acceptance align.

The UK is approaching the same issue from a different direction. On 30 July 2026, Open Banking Limited reported that more than one billion open-banking payments had been initiated through the major UK banks since launch, alongside more than 100 billion API calls. Open banking does not automatically make every payment cheaper, but it makes it easier for a merchant, fintech or customer interface to route around the traditional card model when an account-to-account transaction is more efficient.

The strategic consequence for banks is significant. When the payment rail becomes interchangeable, the customer relationship can separate from the institution holding the deposit. A bank may still provide the regulated account and settlement balance while another brand controls the checkout, budgeting app, marketplace or corporate workflow. Fee compression is therefore also a distribution problem.

Why the Revenue Risk Is Real—but Uneven

Traditional payment-related fees are still material for many banks. Bank of America’s 2025 annual results reported $6.36 billion of card income and $6.46 billion of service charges. Those service charges include more than payment fees, so they should not be treated as a pure payments revenue figure. Even so, the disclosure illustrates how large fee lines remain within diversified banking models.

The risk is not the same for every institution. A consumer bank with a large debit and credit-card franchise may have meaningful interchange exposure. A cross-border specialist may depend more heavily on transfer and FX margins. A corporate transaction bank may earn from payments, but it may also benefit from operating deposits, liquidity-management mandates, trade finance, working-capital services and foreign exchange.

That is why “payments revenue” can be misleading if treated as synonymous with “payment fees.” J.P. Morgan’s 2025 annual-report disclosures list $19.3 billion of Payments revenue and average client deposits of roughly $1.1 trillion in its Commercial & Investment Bank. The economics of that franchise are broader than charging for individual instructions; they are tied to being embedded in the client’s operating cash and global financial flows.

The Counterargument: Payment Fees Are Not Actually Disappearing

There are strong reasons to resist the most dramatic version of the thesis. Cards continue to offer consumers credit, chargeback rights, fraud protections, rewards and global acceptance. Merchants often value conversion rates and ubiquity more than the lowest possible transaction cost. Cross-border payments remain operationally complex, and the Financial Stability Board’s 2025 progress report concluded that the average global cost of cross-border payments remained sticky despite years of policy work.

The UK regulator’s findings also show that some payment fees can persist even when alternative rails exist. Competitive pressure does not automatically eliminate pricing power when network effects, acceptance and infrastructure concentration remain strong.

There is also a sustainability argument. A 2025 BIS working paper on fast-payment pricing notes that many fast-payment systems provide free or low-cost transactions to individuals, but it also finds that a model in which every fee is zero is not sustainable without subsidies or alternative revenue streams for participants. Someone still has to pay for cyber resilience, fraud monitoring, dispute handling, liquidity, compliance, software, hardware and continuous availability.

That means the real question is not whether payment systems need revenue. They do. The question is who pays, for what, and whether the charge is linked to a service that customers can see and value.

The New Economics of Payments: Monetise the Relationship, Not the Click

The banks best positioned for fee compression are those that treat payments as a gateway into a broader relationship. If the transfer itself becomes cheap, the surrounding services become the revenue pool.

A current account can still be economically valuable because it gathers deposits, transaction data and customer engagement. A corporate payments mandate can still be profitable because it connects treasury, liquidity, FX, collections, receivables, payables, trade finance and working capital. Merchant relationships can support acquiring, fraud tools, reconciliation, lending and cash-flow analytics. Consumer payments can support credit, loyalty, identity and premium account propositions.

This is already visible in transaction banking. Citi said in its 2025 annual report that its Services business grew revenue by 8% in 2025 while expanding 24/7 US-dollar clearing, adding the euro to Citi Token Services and extending Citi Payments Express to 22 markets. The strategic product is not a transfer fee. It is continuous access to liquidity and financial infrastructure across jurisdictions.

J.P. Morgan’s Commercial & Investment Bank similarly described its Payments business as critical financial infrastructure, noting a single-day processing record of $16.1 trillion in 2025. Scale matters because a payments franchise can support deposits, data, foreign exchange and client retention even when the marginal price of an individual instruction falls.

Corporate Transaction Banking Shows the Way

Corporate banking provides the clearest model for a post-tollbooth world. Large companies rarely choose a bank solely because the fee for one transfer is a few basis points lower. They choose providers that can centralise liquidity, connect subsidiaries, manage multiple currencies, reconcile receivables, automate payables, reduce fraud and provide dependable settlement across jurisdictions.

In that environment, payment execution becomes one layer of a more valuable operating system. A bank may price that relationship through account packages, treasury-platform fees, liquidity services, FX, credit facilities, implementation charges or service tiers rather than a visible tariff on every payment.

The same logic is moving down-market. Small businesses increasingly want software that combines invoicing, collections, cash forecasting, cards, payroll and credit. If banks remain only the hidden account provider while fintechs own the workflow, they risk losing both pricing power and data. If they embed payments inside a broader financial operating platform, cheaper transactions can actually deepen the relationship.

Where Banks Can Still Charge—and Why Customers May Accept It

Customers are unlikely to reject every payment-related charge. They are more likely to reject charges that feel arbitrary, opaque or disconnected from value. There is a meaningful difference between charging extra because a transfer happens instantly and charging for a service that solves a harder problem.

Cross-border treasury, currency conversion, guaranteed settlement, fraud prevention, identity verification, chargeback handling, reconciliation, programmable controls and high-assurance APIs all involve costs and deliver measurable value. Premium consumer accounts can bundle travel, insurance, credit and payments. Business accounts can include cash-management dashboards, bulk payments and accounting integrations. Merchants may pay for better authorisation performance or lower fraud losses if the economics are transparent.

The distinction is important because the future fee model will be judged less by whether a fee exists and more by whether the bank can explain the value behind it.

The Dangerous Response: Hiding Fees Somewhere Else

The weakest response to payment-fee compression would be to move the charge into an opaque corner of the relationship. A bank that loses an explicit transfer fee but widens an undisclosed FX spread, forces customers into complex bundles or introduces hard-to-understand account charges may preserve revenue temporarily while increasing regulatory and reputational risk.

The FSB’s global cross-border targets explicitly emphasise transparency in total transaction cost, including sending and receiving fees, intermediary charges and FX conversion. The direction of policy is therefore toward making total economics easier to compare, not easier to disguise.

Banks should assume that hidden cross-subsidies will become more visible as open banking, comparison tools and transaction data improve. The sustainable model is to charge for real value, not to repackage a toll under a different name.

A Lower-Fee World Does Not Mean a Low-Profit World

The broader digital-finance evidence also cuts against the idea that cheap payments automatically destroy banking economics. A BIS study on retail fast-payment systems finds that fast-payment infrastructure can act as a catalyst for wider digital finance, supporting adoption of finance apps that extend into borrowing, investing and insurance. Payments can therefore become a distribution layer for other financial products rather than the final product itself.

For incumbent banks, that creates both opportunity and risk. The opportunity is that payments generate frequent engagement and rich cash-flow data. The risk is that a fintech, wallet or commerce platform can capture those benefits while the bank is reduced to a low-margin balance-sheet utility.

The winning strategy is not to defend every historical fee. It is to make sure that when the fee disappears, the customer still has a reason to keep the deposit, borrow from the bank, use its treasury tools, trust its fraud controls and route more of their financial life through its platform.

What This Means for Banks, Fintechs, Regulators and Investors

For banks, the immediate task is to map exactly which revenues depend on transaction pricing and which are supported by broader relationships. Interchange, transfer fees, FX spreads, acquiring income and account fees should be stress-tested against faster adoption of low-cost rails. At the same time, management teams should measure the value of payments through deposits, retention, credit penetration and treasury cross-sell rather than fee per transaction alone.

For fintechs, cheaper rails are an opportunity but not a free lunch. If the underlying payment is nearly free, the fintech must still fund fraud losses, customer support, compliance and technology. The BIS pricing analysis is a useful warning: zero-price systems require alternative revenue somewhere in the model.

For regulators, the challenge is balance. Lower fees, greater competition and interoperability can improve consumer and merchant outcomes. But payment systems are critical infrastructure, and durable incentives are needed to fund resilience, fraud prevention and innovation. A regime that compresses every fee without allowing alternative sustainable economics can create fragility rather than competition.

For investors, headline payment volumes matter less than revenue quality. The key questions are how much of a bank’s payment income depends on regulated interchange or explicit transaction charges; how much is linked to deposits, FX, credit and treasury services; whether the bank owns the customer interface; and whether technology investment is lowering unit costs quickly enough to offset pricing pressure.

Conclusion: Banks Survive When Payments Become Infrastructure

Banks can survive the end of traditional payment fees because the payment itself was never the only source of value. What is ending is a period in which banks could assume that moving money would always justify a visible toll.

The evidence points to a world of faster, more interoperable and often cheaper payments: Europe is making instant transfers a standard bank feature; Pix and UPI show the scale account-to-account systems can achieve; open banking is creating new routes around the card model; and regulators continue to scrutinise card fees. At the same time, the evidence also shows that payment infrastructure still requires sustainable funding and that cross-border costs remain stubborn.

The implication is not “payments become free.” It is “payments become the foundation.” Banks that build revenue around liquidity, credit, treasury, security, data and client relationships can remain highly profitable even as transaction charges compress. Banks that continue to treat every payment as a toll road may discover that customers have learned to drive around them.

References

1. European Central Bank — Instant Payments Regulation

2. European Union — Regulation (EU) 2015/751 on interchange fees for card-based payment transactions

3. Bank for International Settlements — Pricing in fast payments: a practical and theoretical overview (Working Paper No. 1295, 2025)

4. Bank for International Settlements — Retail fast payment systems as a catalyst for digital finance (Working Paper No. 1228; revised 2025)

5. Financial Stability Board — G20 Roadmap for Cross-border Payments: Consolidated progress report for 2025

6. Banco Central do Brasil — Pix Statistics

7. National Payments Corporation of India — UPI Product Statistics

8. Open Banking Limited — Open Banking surpasses one billion payments and 100 billion API calls (30 July 2026)

9. Federal Reserve Board — Regulation II: Debit Card Interchange Fees and Routing, proposal details

10. UK Payment Systems Regulator — Market review into card scheme and processing fees

11. Bank of America — 2025 Annual Results by Business Segment and All Other (supplemental information)

12. JPMorganChase — 2025 Annual Report and CEO Letters

13. JPMorganChase — Commercial & Investment Bank Letter to Shareholders, 2025 Annual Report

14. Citigroup — 2025 Annual Report: Letter to Shareholders

15. Global Banking & Finance Review — Banking category

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