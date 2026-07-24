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Why Payment Resilience Is Becoming a Boardroom Priority - Banking news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Why Payment Resilience Is Becoming a Boardroom Priority

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on July 24, 2026

10 min read
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The global payments landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade. Consumers expect instant transfers at any time of day, businesses increasingly rely on real-time treasury operations, and cross-border commerce depends on payment systems that operate with speed, reliability and security. Payments are no longer simply a back-office banking function—they have become critical infrastructure supporting economic activity.

As payment volumes increase and digital ecosystems become more interconnected, the consequences of disruption have also grown. Even brief outages can affect consumers, businesses, financial institutions and broader market confidence. Operational interruptions, cyber incidents, technology failures or third-party service disruptions can quickly ripple across multiple participants within the financial system.

For this reason, payment resilience has moved beyond technology departments and operational teams. It is increasingly becoming a strategic issue for executive leadership and corporate boards.

The Bank for International Settlements' Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) identifies the safety, efficiency and operational resilience of payment, clearing and settlement systems as central priorities supporting financial stability and the wider economy. (Bank for International Settlements)

Rather than asking whether payment systems can process transactions quickly, boards are increasingly asking whether those systems can continue operating securely and reliably under a wide range of conditions.

Understanding Payment Resilience

Payment resilience refers to the ability of payment systems, financial institutions and supporting infrastructure to prevent, withstand, respond to and recover from operational disruptions while continuing to deliver critical payment services.

A resilient payment environment encompasses far more than disaster recovery.

It includes:

  • operational continuity

  • cyber resilience

  • infrastructure redundancy

  • fraud prevention

  • third-party risk management

  • business continuity planning

  • incident response

  • technology governance

The objective is not to eliminate every possible disruption, but to ensure that essential payment services remain available and recover rapidly when unexpected events occur.

As payments become increasingly central to economic activity, resilience becomes a strategic capability rather than simply an operational requirement.

Payments Have Become Mission-Critical Infrastructure

Digital payments now support virtually every sector of the economy.

Consumers rely on electronic payments for everyday purchases.

Businesses depend upon continuous payment processing to manage:

  • payroll

  • supplier settlements

  • customer collections

  • treasury operations

  • e-commerce

  • international trade

  • subscription services

  • liquidity management

Financial market infrastructures also depend upon reliable payment systems to support settlement, securities markets and broader financial stability.

The CPMI emphasizes that payment infrastructures form part of the critical financial market infrastructure supporting the functioning of modern economies. (Bank for International Settlements)

As dependence increases, maintaining resilient payment operations naturally becomes an issue requiring board-level oversight.

Real-Time Payments Raise the Standard for Availability

The rapid expansion of real-time payment services has fundamentally changed customer expectations.

Unlike traditional batch processing, modern payment systems increasingly operate:

  • 24 hours a day

  • seven days a week

  • throughout the year

Customers increasingly expect payments to be completed within seconds regardless of weekends or public holidays.

The introduction of infrastructures such as the Federal Reserve's FedNow® Service and similar fast-payment systems globally reflects this shift toward continuous availability.

Continuous operations significantly reduce the tolerance for downtime.

Rather than restoring services by the next business day, institutions increasingly design systems capable of maintaining uninterrupted payment availability.

Payment resilience therefore becomes inseparable from customer experience.

Cyber Resilience Is Now a Strategic Priority

As payment systems become increasingly digital, cybersecurity becomes an integral component of payment resilience.

Financial institutions continue strengthening capabilities across:

  • threat detection

  • identity management

  • network monitoring

  • endpoint protection

  • encryption

  • privileged access controls

  • incident response

The objective extends beyond preventing attacks.

Organizations must also ensure that essential payment services continue operating safely during and after cyber incidents.

The CPMI continues to prioritise cyber and operational resilience as key areas of international policy and standard-setting for payment infrastructures. (Bank for International Settlements)

Boards therefore increasingly evaluate cybersecurity as a business resilience issue rather than solely an information technology concern.

Third-Party Dependencies Require Greater Oversight

Modern payment ecosystems rely upon a broad network of technology providers.

Institutions increasingly depend on:

  • cloud providers

  • telecommunications networks

  • payment processors

  • software vendors

  • identity platforms

  • cybersecurity partners

  • data centres

While these partnerships enable innovation and scalability, they also introduce additional operational dependencies.

Boards are therefore placing greater emphasis on third-party risk management, supplier resilience and contingency planning.

Understanding critical external dependencies has become an important element of payment governance.

Cloud Infrastructure Supports Greater Resilience

Cloud technology has become an important enabler of payment resilience.

Modern cloud environments support:

  • geographic redundancy

  • automated recovery

  • elastic scalability

  • continuous monitoring

  • rapid deployment

  • infrastructure automation

Rather than relying on a single physical environment, institutions increasingly distribute workloads across resilient cloud architectures.

Cloud adoption does not eliminate operational risk, but it can strengthen resilience when supported by appropriate governance, security controls and testing.

As payment volumes continue growing, scalable infrastructure becomes increasingly valuable.

Operational Resilience Has Become a Governance Issue

Historically, payment resilience was often considered a technical responsibility.

Today, boards are expected to understand how operational disruptions could affect customers, financial performance and institutional reputation.

The Bank of England defines operational resilience as the ability to prevent, adapt, respond to, recover and learn from operational disruptions that could affect critical services, including payment systems. (Bank of England)

This broader perspective requires governance frameworks that clearly define:

  • critical business services

  • resilience objectives

  • recovery priorities

  • incident escalation

  • accountability

  • testing programmes

Operational resilience is therefore increasingly embedded within enterprise risk management.

Resilience Supports Customer Trust

Trust remains one of banking's most valuable assets.

Customers rarely think about payment infrastructure when systems operate normally.

However, payment disruptions are immediately visible.

Extended outages may affect:

  • consumer confidence

  • merchant relationships

  • business continuity

  • institutional reputation

Maintaining resilient payment services helps reinforce confidence in both individual financial institutions and the broader financial system.

Reliability increasingly becomes part of the customer value proposition.

Regulatory Expectations Continue to Evolve

Regulators around the world continue strengthening expectations around operational resilience.

These developments increasingly encourage institutions to:

  • identify critical services

  • establish impact tolerances

  • improve incident response

  • strengthen governance

  • conduct resilience testing

  • manage third-party risks

Recent supervisory guidance from the Bank of England for recognised payment system operators places significant emphasis on operational resilience expectations for payment infrastructures and critical service providers. (Bank of England)

Boards therefore play an increasingly important role in ensuring resilience strategies align with regulatory expectations.

Data and Monitoring Improve Decision-Making

Modern payment resilience depends upon continuous visibility.

Institutions increasingly monitor:

  • transaction performance

  • infrastructure availability

  • payment latency

  • fraud indicators

  • system capacity

  • network health

  • third-party performance

Real-time monitoring enables operational teams to identify emerging issues before they develop into broader disruptions.

Boards increasingly receive resilience dashboards that provide strategic oversight of operational performance rather than relying solely on post-incident reporting.

Cross-Border Payments Increase Complexity

International payment activity introduces additional operational considerations.

Cross-border transactions often involve:

  • multiple payment systems

  • correspondent banks

  • messaging networks

  • regulatory frameworks

  • foreign exchange processes

The G20 roadmap for enhancing cross-border payments identifies interoperability, messaging standards and payment system resilience among the priorities for improving global payment efficiency. (Bank for International Settlements)

As cross-border payment volumes continue expanding, resilient infrastructure becomes increasingly important.

Artificial Intelligence Is Strengthening Payment Operations

Artificial intelligence increasingly supports payment resilience through:

  • fraud detection

  • anomaly identification

  • operational forecasting

  • capacity planning

  • transaction monitoring

  • incident analysis

Rather than replacing human oversight, AI enables faster identification of unusual activity while supporting more informed operational decision-making.

As payment ecosystems become more complex, intelligent automation is expected to play an increasingly important supporting role.

Measuring Payment Resilience

Boards increasingly evaluate payment resilience through measurable indicators rather than technology metrics alone.

Common measures include:

  • payment availability

  • recovery times

  • incident frequency

  • transaction success rates

  • fraud detection effectiveness

  • operational testing results

  • customer impact

  • service continuity

These indicators help leadership evaluate whether resilience investments are supporting broader strategic objectives.

Building a Culture of Resilience

Technology alone cannot ensure resilient payment operations.

Successful institutions increasingly cultivate organizational practices including:

  • regular resilience testing

  • cross-functional collaboration

  • executive accountability

  • continuous improvement

  • scenario planning

  • employee preparedness

Resilience becomes part of institutional culture rather than a standalone technology programme.

Boards play an important role by reinforcing resilience as a strategic priority across the organization.

Looking Ahead

Payment ecosystems will continue evolving through:

  • real-time payment expansion

  • cloud-native infrastructure

  • API-based connectivity

  • artificial intelligence

  • ISO 20022 adoption

  • greater interoperability

  • enhanced cyber resilience

The CPMI's strategic work programme continues to prioritize operational resilience, digital innovation and the safety and efficiency of payment systems as the global payments landscape evolves. (Bank for International Settlements)

Institutions that strengthen resilience today will be better positioned to support future innovation while maintaining customer confidence.

Conclusion

Payment resilience has become a boardroom priority because payment systems now underpin almost every aspect of the digital economy.

Consumers, businesses and financial markets increasingly rely on continuous payment availability, making resilience essential to operational performance, customer trust and financial stability.

As payment infrastructures become more interconnected through cloud technology, APIs, real-time processing and ecosystem partnerships, boards must oversee resilience alongside traditional financial and strategic risks.

Cybersecurity, operational continuity, third-party oversight, governance and continuous monitoring all contribute to maintaining reliable payment services in an increasingly complex environment.

Importantly, payment resilience is not simply about responding to disruptions. It is about designing systems capable of adapting to change while continuing to deliver secure and dependable financial services.

Institutions that treat resilience as a strategic capability rather than an operational obligation will be better positioned to support innovation, strengthen customer confidence and navigate the evolving payments landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is payment resilience?

Payment resilience is the ability of payment systems to continue operating safely, securely and reliably during operational disruptions while recovering quickly from incidents.

Why has payment resilience become a board-level issue?

Payment systems support critical economic activity, making operational disruptions a strategic risk affecting customers, reputation and financial stability.

How do real-time payments influence resilience?

Continuous payment services require near-constant availability, reducing tolerance for outages and increasing the importance of resilient infrastructure.

What role does cybersecurity play?

Cyber resilience helps protect payment systems from attacks while supporting continued service availability during operational incidents.

How does cloud computing improve payment resilience?

Cloud infrastructure provides scalability, redundancy, automated recovery and continuous monitoring when implemented with appropriate governance.

Why is third-party risk important?

Modern payment ecosystems depend on external technology providers, making supplier resilience an important part of operational continuity.

How do regulators approach payment resilience?

Many regulators increasingly expect institutions to identify critical services, establish resilience objectives and strengthen governance around operational risk.

How is payment resilience measured?

Common indicators include system availability, recovery times, transaction success rates, operational testing results and customer impact.

Does payment resilience benefit customers?

Yes. Strong resilience supports reliable payment services, faster recovery from disruptions and greater confidence in financial institutions.

What is the future of payment resilience?

Future priorities include AI-assisted monitoring, cloud-native infrastructure, enhanced cyber resilience, interoperability and continued modernization of payment systems.

Citation List

  1. Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – CPMI Overview
    https://www.bis.org/cpmi/about/overview.htm (Bank for International Settlements)

  2. Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – CPMI Work Programme and Strategic Priorities 2025–27
    https://www.bis.org/cpmi/work_programme.htm (Bank for International Settlements)

  3. Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – CPMI Work Programme 2024–25 Press Release
    https://www.bis.org/press/p240523.htm (Bank for International Settlements)

  4. Bank of England – Operational Resilience: Recognised Payment System Operators and Specified Service Providers
    https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/paper/2026/ss/operational-resilience-rpsos-ssps-ss (Bank of England)

  5. Bank of England – Operational Resilience in a Macroprudential Framework
    https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/financial-stability-paper/2024/operational-resilience-in-a-macroprudential-framework (Bank of England)

  6. BIS – About the Programme for Enhancing Cross-Border Payments
    https://www.bis.org/cpmi/cross_border/programme.htm (Bank for International Settlements)

  7. BIS – Cross-Border Payments Publications
    https://www.bis.org/cpmi/cross_border/publications.htm (Bank for International Settlements)

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