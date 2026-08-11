The Great Deposit War: Why Banks Can No Longer Take Customer Money for Granted

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Cheap, sticky deposits were once a structural advantage. Higher-yield alternatives, digital money mobility and new forms of private money are turning bank funding into a competitive product.

Cheap, sticky deposits were once a structural advantage. Higher-yield alternatives, digital money mobility and new forms of private money are turning bank funding into a competitive product.

For decades, deposits were the quiet engine of commercial banking. They funded loans, supported liquidity and, because many customers accepted rates well below wholesale market yields, created a durable earnings advantage. The model depended on an assumption that was rarely stated explicitly: most customers would leave most of their cash where it already was. That assumption is becoming less reliable.

The shift does not mean deposits are disappearing. In the United States, domestic deposits at FDIC-insured institutions rose 2.1% in the first quarter of 2026, the seventh consecutive quarterly increase. Yet the same FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile showed industry net interest margin falling eight basis points to 3.31% because earning-asset yields declined faster than funding costs. The new contest is therefore not simply about retaining balances. It is about the price, quality and stability of those balances.

That distinction matters. A bank can report rising deposits and still lose economic ground if it must pay materially more to keep them, if customers migrate from low-cost transaction accounts into high-rate term products, or if uninsured and corporate balances become more volatile. The “deposit war” is best understood as a structural repricing of the funding franchise.

Deposits Are Not Disappearing—Their Economics Are Changing

Deposits remain the core liability of banking. A February 2026 Federal Reserve analysis notes that deposits represent roughly two-thirds of U.S. bank liabilities and remain central to profitability because they have historically provided relatively stable funding at a cost below the return on bank assets. But the same Federal Reserve funding-shock analysis highlights the other side of the model: when depositors leave or demand higher rates, banks either reprice deposits or replace them with more expensive external funding, compressing profitability and potentially capital.

This is why the next phase of deposit competition is strategically different from a normal savings-rate cycle. The question is no longer only how much a bank pays on a six-month certificate or fixed-term account. It is how much of the balance sheet can still be funded by operational, relationship-based deposits that customers hold for reasons other than yield.

The counterargument is important. Banking systems in the United States, euro area and United Kingdom are not currently experiencing a broad deposit flight. U.S. uninsured-deposit reliance is well below the peaks reached around the 2023 turmoil, and the Federal Reserve’s May 2026 Financial Stability Report describes most bank funding risks as moderate. The deposit war is therefore not a prediction of imminent instability. It is a claim about competitive economics: the cheap portion of bank funding is becoming harder to take for granted.

The First Front Is Yield

The rate shock that began in 2022 taught households and corporate treasurers to compare cash returns again. The habit has persisted even as policy-rate paths have diverged. In July 2026, the FDIC’s weighted national savings rate was only 0.38%, according to FDIC data published through FRED. That average conceals a wide dispersion of offers, but it illustrates why excess cash has continued to look beyond traditional savings accounts.

Money-market funds are the clearest evidence. The Federal Reserve reported that U.S. money-market-fund assets had reached $7.9 trillion by January 2026, up from $7.2 trillion a year earlier, with the yield advantage over most bank deposits cited as a likely driver. By 22 July, the Investment Company Institute still reported $7.86 trillion in U.S. money-market-fund assets, including about $6.48 trillion in government funds. The Federal Reserve’s July 2026 Monetary Policy Report described money-market assets as remaining near record levels because their yields continued to be more attractive than bank deposit rates.

For banks, that creates a difficult pricing boundary. If they raise deposit rates aggressively, they protect balances but surrender part of the spread that made deposits valuable in the first place. If they lag market rates too far, they invite migration into funds, brokered products, digital savings platforms or competitors. Deposit beta—the proportion of market-rate changes passed through to depositors—has moved from an earnings sensitivity into a competitive strategy variable.

Europe and the UK Show the Same Battle Inside the Deposit Base

The euro area offers a useful example of internal migration. In April 2026, euro-area households earned an average 0.26% on overnight deposits but 1.91% on new deposits with agreed maturity; corporate rates were 0.53% overnight and 2.00% on new term deposits. Those figures from the ECB’s bank interest-rate statistics show that customers do not need to leave the banking system to make a bank’s funding more expensive. They can simply move from low-remuneration balances into higher-remuneration products.

The ECB’s May 2026 Financial Stability Review makes the competitive mechanism explicit. Deposit rates tend to be higher in less concentrated banking markets, and stronger deposit competition can coincide with tighter lending spreads, squeezing net interest income from both sides of the balance sheet. The implication is that deposit competition is not purely a liability-management problem; it can alter the economics of lending at the same time.

The United Kingdom shows the same movement at customer level. In May, household deposits with banks and building societies rose by £5.4 billion, but the composition shifted: households added £3.1 billion to ISAs and £1.3 billion to interest-bearing time accounts while withdrawing £2.0 billion from interest-bearing sight deposits. The effective rate on new time deposits rose to 4.26%, compared with 1.65% on the outstanding stock of sight deposits. The Bank of England’s May 2026 Money and Credit release therefore captures the central paradox of the deposit war: aggregate balances can rise while the funding mix becomes more expensive.

Bank management teams appear to recognise this. In the Bank of England’s 2026 Q2 Bank Liabilities Survey, lenders reported higher retail-deposit funding but also higher retail-deposit funding costs relative to appropriate reference rates. They expected those costs to increase again in the following quarter. Market-share objectives were also cited as a factor influencing deposit volumes. Funding is becoming an arena in which banks actively choose how much margin they are willing to spend to defend strategic balances.

Digital Convenience Has Changed What “Sticky” Means

Price is only one front. Technology has reduced the friction that once made deposits behaviorally stable. Account opening can be completed in minutes, cash can be moved through mobile apps, and businesses can sweep balances automatically. The result is not that every customer becomes a rate maximiser. It is that the most rate-sensitive customers can act faster and with less effort.

The Basel Committee’s February 2026 review of non-maturity deposit stability is deliberately cautious. It finds some evidence that technological change, evolving funding sources and competition may have affected deposit stability, while stressing that traditional factors—especially deposit-insurance coverage and perceptions of bank solvency—remain fundamental. That nuance is essential. Digital channels do not create distrust, but they can accelerate the consequences once a depositor has a reason to move.

The 2023 banking turmoil turned this from a theoretical point into a risk-management issue. The lesson for 2026 is broader than crisis planning. Even in normal markets, the same infrastructure that enables a customer to move money rapidly during stress also makes routine yield optimisation easier. Banks must therefore distinguish between deposits that are operationally embedded and deposits that merely happen to be present today.

The Hidden Battle Is Over Deposit Quality

The most valuable deposit is not necessarily the one with the highest balance. A current account linked to payroll, payments, collections and lending can be more stable and economically valuable than a large pool of uninsured corporate cash that moves when another institution offers a modestly better rate. The strategic question is increasingly about behavioural durability rather than nominal volume.

This is also why the replacement funding matters. The Federal Reserve notes that after the 2023 turmoil, some banks that lost deposits turned to more expensive wholesale sources. In its current Financial Stability Report, the Fed also notes greater use of reciprocal and brokered deposits among some regional banks. These can be fully insured and useful for liquidity management, but the report cautions that they are more expensive than traditional core insured deposits and may not behave the same way under stress. A bank can therefore “replace” lost deposits while weakening the economics or resilience of its funding structure.

For investors, that means raw deposit growth can become a misleading metric. A bank growing deposits through promotional rates, brokered channels or short-dated corporate balances may be building a different franchise from a bank that grows primary operating accounts. The quality of the liability mix deserves the same analytical attention as the quality of the loan book.

Stablecoins Turn Deposit Competition Into Monetary Competition

The most disruptive competitor is not yet the largest. The BIS estimated stablecoin market capitalisation at around $320 billion at the end of May 2026—tiny beside global bank deposits. But scale alone misses the strategic issue. Stablecoins can circulate around the clock across digital platforms and, when intermediaries reward holders, can begin to compete not only with payment accounts but with cash-management products.

A June 2026 BIS Bulletin on stablecoin remuneration finds that centralised exchanges are already using reserve income or market activity to remunerate stablecoin holders, potentially turning stablecoins into substitutes for bank deposits or money-market funds. The BIS Annual Economic Report 2026 goes further: if stablecoin competition for funding grows, banks would face pressure to raise deposit rates, reprice loans and hold more liquid assets. The BIS also notes a possible upside for customers—competition can compress excess margins, improve deposit remuneration and push banks to upgrade digital capabilities.

That does not mean stablecoins are economically equivalent to insured deposits. The IMF’s May 2026 remarks on tokenized finance and money emphasise that traditional bank money is supported by settlement finality, central-bank money, standing liquidity facilities, deposit insurance and resolution regimes. Stablecoins generally do not inherit the same safety architecture. The contest is therefore not simply “old money versus new money”; it is a competition between different combinations of yield, convenience, portability and institutional protection.

The most likely outcome is not wholesale replacement of deposits. It is a more segmented monetary ecosystem in which customers decide more actively what portion of their cash should sit in a bank account, a money-market fund, a tokenised deposit, a stablecoin or another liquidity product. That segmentation alone is enough to make deposit strategy more demanding.

Why Banks Cannot Simply Pay More

The obvious response to deposit competition is to increase rates. The problem is that a deposit franchise only creates value when funding is both stable and economically attractive. Paying the highest rate in the market can defend balances while destroying the margin those balances were supposed to support.

This creates a three-way constraint. Banks need to remain competitive enough to prevent valuable customers from moving excess cash elsewhere; disciplined enough not to overpay customers who would have stayed; and transparent enough to avoid regulatory and reputational problems associated with poor value. The winners are unlikely to be the institutions that offer one universal rate. They will be the institutions that understand customer behaviour at a granular level and can price liquidity without confusing loyalty with inertia.

The operating model therefore matters. Banks with real-time balance data, predictive cash-flow analytics and modern pricing engines can identify when a customer is about to migrate liquidity and decide whether to respond. Banks with fragmented legacy systems may discover the outflow only after it has happened. Deposit competition turns data quality into a funding capability.

What the New Deposit Strategy Looks Like

A modern deposit strategy starts by abandoning the assumption that deposits are one homogeneous pool. Retail insured balances, affluent savings, SME operating cash, corporate treasury deposits and financial-institution balances behave differently. Banks need separate pricing, retention and liquidity assumptions for each, supported by evidence rather than historical convention.

It also requires competing on more than rate. Customers may accept a modest yield gap if the account gives them superior payments, liquidity management, tax wrappers, credit access, automated sweeps or a trusted advisory relationship. For corporate clients, deposits become part of a wider treasury proposition that includes collections, FX, working capital, intraday liquidity and increasingly 24/7 settlement. For households, the equivalent bundle is salary, payments, savings automation, credit and convenience.

Tokenised deposits are one possible defensive move because they allow banks to offer programmable, always-on money without giving up the deposit relationship. But tokenisation will not rescue a weak franchise by itself. A tokenised deposit that pays an uncompetitive return, works only inside one bank’s network or is difficult to move is still a deposit product competing in a more liquid market.

The practical objective is not to stop customers moving money. It is to make the bank the place where customers choose to keep the balances that matter because the combined value of safety, service, liquidity and return remains compelling.

The Regulatory Question: Competition Without Fragility

Regulators face a delicate trade-off. Greater competition for deposits can improve outcomes for savers and reduce the rents associated with customer inertia. But a system in which large balances can move instantly also requires realistic liquidity assumptions, credible deposit insurance and effective resolution planning.

The IMF’s 2026 paper on robust deposit-insurance systems recommends that effective schemes protect most retail deposits, maintain adequate funding and public backstops, and shorten payout timeframes. Those priorities become more important as fintech distribution and faster payments change customer expectations. If deposit insurance is supposed to anchor confidence, customers must be able to understand the protection and believe it will work quickly.

Supervisors should also avoid equating all deposit growth with resilience. The composition of uninsured, brokered, reciprocal, operational and rate-sensitive deposits matters. Stress testing should capture not only crisis run-off but competitive repricing: a bank can remain liquid while suffering a significant earnings shock if it must suddenly pay market rates on a large share of previously cheap deposits.

What Investors Should Watch

For bank investors, deposit competition makes liability disclosures more valuable. The key indicators are not just total deposits but average deposit cost, deposit beta, the share of non-interest-bearing balances, insured versus uninsured composition, retail versus corporate mix, use of brokered and reciprocal deposits, and the relationship between deposit costs and loan pricing. A stable balance with a rapidly rising cost can be as strategically important as an outright outflow.

Net interest margin also needs to be read in context. The first-quarter 2026 U.S. industry experience—deposit growth alongside a lower margin—shows why. Deposit competition can persist even when the system appears liquid and profitable. Banks with a strong operating-deposit franchise may be able to reprice more slowly; institutions dependent on rate-sensitive funding may need to defend balances more aggressively.

Investors should also watch technology spending. In the old model, deposit systems were largely transaction infrastructure. In the new model, pricing engines, customer analytics, treasury APIs, instant payments and tokenisation can influence funding economics directly. Digital investment is therefore no longer only a cost-efficiency story; it can become part of liability strategy.

Conclusion: Deposits Become a Product Again

The Great Deposit War is not a story about the death of bank deposits. The evidence points in the opposite direction: deposits remain enormous, essential and, in many markets, still growing. The change is that customers have more visible alternatives, more information and less friction in acting on it.

Money-market funds have demonstrated that cash will move for yield. The euro area and the UK show that customers will migrate inside the deposit base from sight to term products. Digital channels have made movement faster. Stablecoins and tokenised money are beginning to challenge the assumption that bank deposits are the only convenient form of private digital money. None of these forces needs to replace deposits to change their economics.

For banks, the strategic consequence is clear. Customer money can no longer be treated as passive raw material for the balance sheet. It has to be earned through a combination of return, safety, service, liquidity and relevance. The banks that understand that early may preserve the funding advantage that deposits have always provided. The banks that continue to price deposits as if customer inertia were permanent may discover that the most expensive funding is the funding they assumed would never leave.

References

1. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation — Quarterly Banking Profile, First Quarter 2026

2. Federal Reserve Board — Financial Stability Report, May 2026: Funding Risks

3. Federal Reserve Board — Monetary Policy Report, July 2026

4. Federal Reserve Board — Assessing Bank Resilience to a Funding Shock, FEDS Notes, 17 February 2026

5. Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — Literature Review on Non-Maturity Deposit Stability, 20 February 2026

6. European Central Bank — Financial Stability Review, May 2026

7. European Central Bank — Euro Area Bank Interest Rate Statistics: April 2026

8. Bank of England — Bank Liabilities Survey, 2026 Q2

9. Bank of England — Money and Credit, May 2026

10. Investment Company Institute — Money Market Fund Assets, 23 July 2026

11. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis / FDIC — National Rate: Savings, July 2026

12. Bank for International Settlements — Annual Economic Report 2026, Chapter III: Anchoring Trust in Money

13. Bank for International Settlements — Stablecoin Remuneration on Centralised Exchanges, BIS Bulletin No. 125, 19 June 2026

14. International Monetary Fund — Tokenized Finance and Money, 11 May 2026

15. International Monetary Fund — The “Safe” in the Financial Safety Net: Building Robust Deposit Insurance Systems, March 2026

16. Global Banking & Finance Review — Banking category

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