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How Open Banking Is Evolving into Open Finance

Over the past decade, open banking has become one of the defining developments in financial services. By enabling customers to securely share banking data with authorized third parties through standardized application programming interfaces (APIs), it has encouraged innovation, strengthened competit…

Over the past decade, open banking has become one of the defining developments in financial services. By enabling customers to securely share banking data with authorized third parties through standardized application programming interfaces (APIs), it has encouraged innovation, strengthened competition and improved digital financial experiences.

Yet open banking is increasingly viewed as only the beginning.

Across many markets, policymakers, regulators and financial institutions are now exploring a broader model known as open finance. Rather than limiting customer-permissioned data sharing to payment accounts and current accounts, open finance extends similar principles across a much wider range of financial products, including savings, mortgages, investments, pensions, insurance and consumer lending.

This evolution reflects a broader shift in how financial services are delivered. Customers increasingly expect their financial information to move securely across institutions, allowing them to access more personalized services while retaining greater control over their own data.

According to the OECD, open finance represents the next stage in the evolution of open banking by expanding secure, customer-permissioned data sharing beyond payment accounts to encompass a broader range of financial products and services. (OECD)

Rather than replacing open banking, open finance builds upon its foundations to create a more connected financial ecosystem.

Understanding the Difference Between Open Banking and Open Finance

Open banking focuses primarily on sharing banking data between financial institutions and authorized third-party providers.

Typical information includes:

current accounts

payment transactions

account balances

payment initiation

transaction history

Open finance significantly expands this scope.

Depending on the framework adopted within a jurisdiction, customer-permissioned data may also include:

savings accounts

mortgages

personal loans

investments

pensions

insurance policies

credit products

wealth management information

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) explains that open finance extends the principles of open banking by covering a broader range of financial products while enabling customer-authorized access to financial data to support new services and business models. (Bank for International Settlements)

The emphasis therefore shifts from banking data alone to an integrated financial view.

Customer Control Is Becoming the Central Principle

The evolution toward open finance is driven by a simple concept: customers should determine how their financial information is used.

Instead of institutions controlling financial data in isolation, customers increasingly authorize secure sharing with approved service providers.

This customer-centric model enables individuals and businesses to:

compare financial products

consolidate financial information

access personalized advice

simplify switching providers

improve financial planning

streamline credit applications

Importantly, consent remains fundamental.

Modern open finance frameworks are designed around customer authorization, transparency and clearly defined permissions.

Trust therefore remains central to successful implementation.

APIs Continue to Form the Technical Foundation

Application Programming Interfaces remain the technological backbone of open finance.

Secure APIs enable financial institutions to exchange authorized information efficiently while protecting customer privacy.

Modern API ecosystems increasingly support:

account information

investment portfolios

insurance data

lending information

pension records

payment initiation

customer verification

Standardized APIs improve interoperability while reducing reliance on older techniques such as screen scraping.

As more financial products become connected, APIs enable information to move securely across increasingly diverse financial ecosystems.

Financial Services Are Becoming More Connected

Open finance reflects a broader movement toward integrated financial services.

Customers increasingly interact with multiple providers rather than relying exclusively on a single financial institution.

A customer may simultaneously use:

one bank for payments

another institution for savings

a separate mortgage provider

an independent investment platform

a digital insurance provider

a financial planning application

Open finance enables these services to operate more cohesively while reducing information silos.

The OECD notes that broader financial data sharing has the potential to improve financial products, encourage innovation and expand customer choice while requiring appropriate safeguards for privacy, consent and liability. (OECD)

Personalization Is Becoming More Sophisticated

As customer-authorized financial data becomes more comprehensive, financial institutions can develop increasingly personalized services.

Potential applications include:

customized financial planning

tailored lending decisions

investment recommendations

insurance products

retirement planning

cash flow forecasting

financial wellness tools

Rather than relying on isolated datasets, providers gain a broader understanding of customer financial circumstances.

This enables more relevant recommendations while improving customer experience.

However, personalization must always operate within clearly defined consent frameworks and applicable privacy regulations.

Financial Inclusion May Benefit from Broader Data Sharing

Open finance also has the potential to improve financial inclusion.

Many individuals and small businesses possess fragmented financial histories distributed across multiple providers.

Customer-authorized data sharing may enable financial institutions to develop more complete assessments of financial behaviour.

The BIS notes that open finance can reduce information asymmetries, promote competition and improve financial inclusion by enabling broader use of customer-permissioned financial data. (Bank for International Settlements)

For underserved individuals or smaller enterprises, broader visibility may improve access to financial products that previously relied on limited datasets.

Competition Is Expanding Beyond Traditional Banking

Open banking initially encouraged greater competition within banking services.

Open finance broadens this competitive landscape.

Increasingly connected participants include:

banks

insurers

wealth managers

pension providers

fintech companies

investment platforms

payment providers

Competition increasingly focuses on customer experience, analytics, digital capabilities and integrated services rather than individual financial products alone.

Institutions capable of collaborating across ecosystems may discover new opportunities for innovation and customer engagement.

Embedded Finance and Open Finance Are Becoming Complementary

Open finance also supports the continued growth of embedded finance.

As customer-permissioned financial data becomes more portable, organizations outside traditional banking can integrate financial services more effectively into digital experiences.

Examples include:

accounting software

enterprise resource planning platforms

e-commerce marketplaces

mobility applications

healthcare platforms

These ecosystems increasingly rely on secure data sharing while maintaining regulatory oversight and customer consent.

Rather than operating independently, embedded finance and open finance increasingly reinforce one another.

Data Governance Is More Important Than Ever

The expansion of financial data sharing naturally increases the importance of governance.

Financial institutions continue strengthening controls around:

customer consent

cybersecurity

authentication

data quality

operational resilience

liability management

privacy protection

The OECD emphasizes that effective open finance frameworks require robust consumer safeguards, including clear consent mechanisms, privacy protections and technical standards supporting secure interoperability. (OECD)

Technology alone cannot build trust.

Strong governance remains essential for sustainable adoption.

Standardization Supports Interoperability

As open finance expands across multiple sectors, interoperability becomes increasingly important.

Consistent technical standards improve communication between:

banks

insurers

investment firms

pension providers

fintech companies

regulators

Standardized APIs, common security protocols and shared authentication methods simplify integration while improving customer experience.

Without interoperability, ecosystem complexity could reduce many of the anticipated benefits.

Consequently, industry collaboration continues to play an important role in successful implementation.

Artificial Intelligence Enhances Open Finance

Artificial intelligence is expected to play an increasingly important role within open finance ecosystems.

AI applications may support:

financial insights

fraud detection

customer support

portfolio analysis

credit assessment

cash flow forecasting

personalized recommendations

Broader financial datasets improve AI's ability to generate useful insights while helping customers manage increasingly complex financial lives.

However, responsible AI governance remains essential alongside transparency and explainability.

Businesses Stand to Benefit as Well

Open finance is often discussed from the perspective of retail banking.

Corporate banking also presents significant opportunities.

Businesses increasingly manage relationships with multiple:

banks

payment providers

treasury platforms

insurers

investment managers

Customer-authorized financial data sharing may enable:

integrated treasury management

improved liquidity visibility

automated reconciliation

enhanced financial reporting

simplified financing processes

This broader perspective supports operational efficiency while improving financial decision-making.

Challenges Remain

Despite its considerable potential, open finance also introduces important implementation challenges.

These include:

Consumer Trust

Customers must understand how their data is used.

Data Security

Sensitive financial information requires robust protection.

Technical Standards

Interoperability depends on common protocols.

Regulatory Consistency

Jurisdictions continue developing different implementation models.

Operational Complexity

Institutions must coordinate across increasingly interconnected ecosystems.

Addressing these issues will remain central to long-term success.

The Future of Open Finance

The evolution from open banking to open finance is expected to continue over the coming years.

According to the BIS Innovation Hub, around 70 jurisdictions are exploring open finance through varying regulatory and market approaches, with growing attention on interoperability, digital identity and standardized API frameworks. (Bank for International Settlements)

Future developments are likely to include:

broader financial data portability

enhanced digital identity

AI-driven financial services

cross-sector interoperability

integrated financial planning

cross-border open finance initiatives

ecosystem-based financial products

Open finance therefore represents an ongoing evolution rather than a completed destination.

Conclusion

Open banking transformed how financial institutions share customer-authorized banking data.

Open finance expands that vision by extending secure, permission-based data sharing across a much broader financial landscape.

This evolution has the potential to create more personalized financial services, strengthen competition, improve interoperability and support greater financial inclusion while preserving customer control over financial information.

At the same time, successful implementation depends upon more than technology alone. Secure APIs, robust governance, strong cybersecurity, transparent consent mechanisms and consistent technical standards all remain fundamental.

Financial institutions are therefore moving toward a future in which collaboration increasingly complements traditional competition.

Rather than viewing financial services as isolated products delivered by individual institutions, open finance encourages an ecosystem in which customers, banks, insurers, investment firms and technology providers interact through secure, standardized and customer-controlled data sharing.

As this evolution continues, open finance is likely to become one of the defining foundations of the next generation of digital financial services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is open finance?

Open finance extends customer-permissioned data sharing beyond banking accounts to include products such as savings, investments, pensions, insurance and loans.

How is open finance different from open banking?

Open banking focuses primarily on banking data, while open finance includes a broader range of financial products and institutions.

Why is open finance important?

It enables more connected financial services, greater customer choice, personalized products and improved financial innovation.

Who controls financial data in open finance?

Customers authorize how and when their financial information is shared with approved providers.

What technologies support open finance?

Secure APIs, digital identity systems, authentication technologies and standardized data-sharing frameworks underpin open finance.

Does open finance improve financial inclusion?

It has the potential to improve access to financial services by enabling broader customer-authorized financial information to support decision-making.

How does open finance benefit businesses?

Businesses may benefit from integrated treasury management, improved liquidity visibility, automated reporting and more connected financial workflows.

What risks accompany open finance?

Privacy protection, cybersecurity, governance, consent management and interoperability remain important considerations.

Is open finance replacing open banking?

No. Open finance builds upon the foundations established by open banking.

What is the future of open finance?

Open finance is expected to continue expanding through broader interoperability, AI-powered financial services, cross-border frameworks and increasingly connected financial ecosystems.

References

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