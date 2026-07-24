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Why Operational Resilience Is Becoming Banking's New Competitive Edge - Banking news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Why Operational Resilience Is Becoming Banking's New Competitive Edge

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on July 24, 2026

9 min read
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For many years, competitive advantage in banking was measured through financial performance, product innovation, branch expansion or digital capabilities. Institutions invested heavily in improving customer experience, launching new services and modernizing technology while continuing to focus on efficiency and growth.

Those priorities remain important, but the banking landscape has changed significantly.

Banks now operate within an environment of real-time payments, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, open banking, increasingly interconnected ecosystems and rising customer expectations. At the same time, operational disruptions—whether caused by cyber incidents, technology failures, third-party outages or natural events—have become more visible and potentially more consequential.

In this environment, resilience has become more than a regulatory expectation.

It is increasingly a strategic differentiator.

Customers expect uninterrupted access to financial services. Businesses depend on continuous payment processing. Investors value operational stability. Regulators increasingly emphasize resilience alongside traditional financial risk management.

According to the Bank of England, operational resilience is the ability of firms and the financial sector to prevent, adapt, respond to, recover from and learn from disruptions while continuing to deliver important business services. (Bank of England)

Rather than viewing resilience as merely a defensive capability, leading institutions increasingly recognize it as an enabler of sustainable growth, customer confidence and long-term competitiveness.

Understanding Operational Resilience

Operational resilience extends well beyond business continuity planning.

It represents an organization's ability to continue delivering critical services despite operational disruption.

Modern resilience encompasses:

  • technology resilience

  • cyber resilience

  • operational governance

  • third-party risk management

  • incident response

  • disaster recovery

  • workforce preparedness

  • continuous monitoring

Importantly, operational resilience assumes that disruptions will occur.

Instead of focusing exclusively on preventing every incident, resilient organizations prepare to absorb disruption, minimize customer impact and recover efficiently.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision defines operational resilience as a bank's ability to deliver critical operations through disruption by combining effective governance, operational risk management, business continuity planning, third-party oversight and resilient information and communication technology. (Bank for International Settlements)

This outcome-oriented approach is reshaping how banks evaluate operational performance.

Banking Has Become More Interconnected Than Ever

Modern banking operates within a highly connected ecosystem.

Financial institutions increasingly interact with:

  • cloud providers

  • payment networks

  • fintech companies

  • telecommunications providers

  • software vendors

  • data providers

  • digital identity platforms

  • regulatory infrastructures

Each connection creates opportunities for innovation while introducing additional operational dependencies.

The Bank of England notes that increasing interconnectedness across financial firms, financial market infrastructures and specialist service providers has made operational resilience increasingly important for financial stability. (Bank of England)

As ecosystems expand, resilience increasingly depends upon managing relationships beyond the bank itself.

Customer Expectations Continue to Rise

Digital banking has fundamentally changed customer expectations.

Consumers increasingly expect:

  • continuous account access

  • instant payments

  • uninterrupted mobile banking

  • real-time transaction notifications

  • rapid customer support

  • secure digital authentication

Business customers similarly depend upon uninterrupted treasury operations, payment processing and liquidity management.

Even relatively short operational disruptions may affect customer confidence.

Consequently, operational resilience directly influences customer experience.

Banks capable of maintaining consistently reliable services strengthen trust while differentiating themselves in increasingly competitive markets.

Technology Modernization Strengthens Resilience

Legacy technology environments have supported banking for decades.

However, modern digital banking requires infrastructure capable of adapting continuously.

Financial institutions increasingly invest in:

  • cloud-native infrastructure

  • distributed computing

  • API architectures

  • automated monitoring

  • containerized applications

  • intelligent observability

  • resilient networking

Rather than relying upon single technology platforms, banks increasingly distribute workloads across multiple resilient environments.

Modernization therefore improves both innovation and operational continuity.

Cyber Resilience Has Become Integral to Banking

Cybersecurity and operational resilience have become closely connected.

Banks increasingly strengthen capabilities across:

  • threat intelligence

  • identity management

  • endpoint protection

  • continuous monitoring

  • network segmentation

  • encryption

  • privileged access management

  • incident response

The objective is not solely preventing attacks.

Institutions must also continue delivering critical banking services if cyber incidents occur.

The Bank of England's operational resilience framework identifies cyber incidents, IT outages and third-party failures among the disruptions that firms must be prepared to withstand while maintaining important business services. (Bank of England)

Resilience therefore extends cybersecurity from technical protection toward enterprise continuity.

Governance Has Moved Into the Boardroom

Operational resilience is no longer viewed exclusively as an IT responsibility.

Executive leadership increasingly evaluates resilience alongside:

  • strategic planning

  • enterprise risk

  • financial performance

  • regulatory compliance

  • customer outcomes

Boards increasingly oversee:

  • important business services

  • resilience investment

  • recovery capabilities

  • operational testing

  • third-party dependencies

  • incident reporting

The Prudential Regulation Authority's operational resilience policy places governance at the centre of resilience by requiring firms to integrate operational resilience into governance, operational risk management, business continuity planning and outsourced relationship management. (Bank of England)

Resilience has therefore become part of strategic decision-making rather than simply operational oversight.

Third-Party Risk Requires Greater Attention

Banking increasingly depends upon external providers.

Common third-party relationships include:

  • cloud infrastructure

  • payment processors

  • software vendors

  • cybersecurity providers

  • telecommunications services

  • data centres

These partnerships enable innovation but also increase operational dependency.

Resilient institutions therefore strengthen:

  • supplier oversight

  • contingency planning

  • contractual governance

  • concentration risk management

  • operational testing

Managing external dependencies has become an essential element of resilience strategy.

Artificial Intelligence Benefits from Resilient Foundations

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly embedded within banking operations.

AI supports:

  • fraud detection

  • customer support

  • compliance monitoring

  • operational forecasting

  • document processing

  • anomaly detection

However, AI performs most effectively when supported by resilient technology infrastructure.

Reliable data, scalable computing environments and continuous service availability enable intelligent systems to deliver consistent value.

Operational resilience therefore provides an important foundation for successful AI adoption.

Operational Resilience Improves Customer Trust

Trust remains one of banking's most valuable assets.

Customers rarely notice resilient operations because resilient systems perform consistently.

However, disruptions quickly become visible.

Extended outages may affect:

  • payment processing

  • digital banking

  • customer confidence

  • institutional reputation

  • commercial relationships

Banks capable of maintaining service continuity strengthen long-term customer relationships.

Reliability therefore becomes a competitive differentiator rather than simply an operational objective.

Resilience Supports Financial Stability

Operational resilience benefits individual institutions while also supporting the wider financial system.

The Bank of England explains that operational disruptions can create broader financial stability impacts because of the interconnected structure of modern financial systems and the behaviour of institutions participating within them. (Bank of England)

Maintaining resilient banking operations therefore contributes to:

  • payment continuity

  • market confidence

  • financial market infrastructure

  • systemic stability

  • customer protection

This broader perspective reinforces why resilience receives increasing regulatory attention.

Measuring Operational Resilience

Banks increasingly evaluate resilience through measurable business outcomes.

Common indicators include:

  • service availability

  • recovery times

  • incident frequency

  • operational testing

  • customer impact

  • cyber readiness

  • supplier performance

  • resilience exercises

Rather than measuring technology alone, institutions increasingly assess their ability to maintain important business services under severe but plausible disruption scenarios.

Outcome-based measurement provides a clearer understanding of resilience effectiveness.

Building a Culture of Resilience

Technology alone cannot create resilient organizations.

Successful institutions increasingly encourage:

  • cross-functional collaboration

  • executive accountability

  • continuous learning

  • resilience testing

  • operational transparency

  • incident reviews

Employees throughout the organization contribute to resilience through preparedness, communication and continuous improvement.

Organizational culture therefore complements technology investment.

Challenges on the Path Forward

Although resilience has become a strategic priority, implementation presents several challenges.

These include:

Legacy Infrastructure

Older technology environments may require progressive modernization.

Skills Availability

Banks increasingly require expertise in cloud operations, cybersecurity and resilience engineering.

Third-Party Complexity

Managing external providers requires stronger governance and operational visibility.

Continuous Investment

Operational resilience requires ongoing investment rather than one-time projects.

Balancing Innovation and Stability

Banks must modernize while maintaining uninterrupted customer services.

Institutions that manage these challenges effectively strengthen long-term competitiveness.

The Future of Operational Resilience

Operational resilience will continue evolving as banking becomes increasingly digital.

Future priorities are expected to include:

  • AI-assisted operational monitoring

  • predictive incident management

  • cloud-native resilience

  • intelligent automation

  • cyber resilience

  • ecosystem-wide resilience testing

  • enhanced third-party oversight

  • sector-wide collaboration

The Basel Committee's operational resilience principles emphasize governance, operational risk management, business continuity, interdependency mapping, third-party dependency management, incident management and resilient ICT as core pillars supporting future resilience. (Bank for International Settlements)

Banks that strengthen these capabilities today will be better positioned to adapt to tomorrow's operational challenges.

Conclusion

Operational resilience is becoming banking's new competitive edge because uninterrupted service delivery has become fundamental to customer confidence, institutional reputation and long-term business performance.

Modern banking depends upon interconnected technologies, digital ecosystems and continuous financial services. In this environment, resilience supports far more than operational continuity—it enables innovation, strengthens governance, improves customer experience and reinforces financial stability.

Cloud computing, artificial intelligence, resilient infrastructure, cybersecurity and stronger operational governance are enabling financial institutions to modernize while maintaining the reliability expected of critical financial services.

Importantly, resilience should not be viewed solely as regulatory compliance.

It has become a strategic capability that influences customer trust, operational performance and competitive positioning.

As financial ecosystems continue evolving, institutions that consistently deliver secure, reliable and uninterrupted services will increasingly distinguish themselves in a market where resilience is becoming every bit as valuable as innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is operational resilience in banking?

Operational resilience is a bank's ability to continue delivering critical business services during operational disruptions while recovering quickly and learning from incidents.

Why is operational resilience becoming more important?

Digital banking, cyber risks, third-party dependencies and customer expectations have increased the importance of uninterrupted financial services.

How is operational resilience different from business continuity?

Business continuity focuses on recovery planning, while operational resilience encompasses prevention, adaptation, response, recovery and continuous improvement across critical services.

Why is resilience considered a competitive advantage?

Banks that consistently maintain reliable services strengthen customer trust, protect their reputation and support long-term business growth.

What role does cybersecurity play?

Cyber resilience helps banks continue operating safely during cyber incidents while protecting critical banking services.

How do regulators approach operational resilience?

Many regulators expect institutions to identify important business services, strengthen governance, manage third-party risks and conduct resilience testing.

How does cloud technology improve resilience?

Cloud infrastructure supports redundancy, scalability, automated recovery and continuous service availability when implemented appropriately.

Why are third-party providers important?

Banks increasingly depend on external technology providers, making supplier resilience and governance essential.

How is operational resilience measured?

Institutions monitor service availability, recovery times, operational testing, customer impact and incident management effectiveness.

What is the future of operational resilience?

Future resilience strategies will increasingly incorporate AI, predictive monitoring, cloud-native architectures, ecosystem collaboration and enhanced cyber resilience.

References

  1. Bank of England – Operational Resilience of the Financial Sector
    https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/financial-stability/operational-resilience-of-the-financial-sector (Bank of England)

  2. Bank of England – Operational Resilience in a Macroprudential Framework
    https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/financial-stability-paper/2024/operational-resilience-in-a-macroprudential-framework (Bank of England)

  3. Bank of England / Prudential Regulation Authority – Statement of Policy: Operational Resilience (SoP1/21)
    https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/prudential-regulation/publication/2021/march/operational-resilience-sop (Bank of England)

  4. Bank for International Settlements – Operational Resilience (Basel Consolidated Framework ORR20)
    https://www.bis.org/basel_consolidated_guidelines/chapter/ORR/20.htm (Bank for International Settlements)

  5. Bank for International Settlements – Principles for Operational Resilience – Executive Summary
    https://www.bis.org/fsi/fsisummaries/op_resilience.htm (Bank for International Settlements)

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