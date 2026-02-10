Shell CEO says oil major does not have to buy assets anytime soon
Shell CEO Wael Sawan indicates no urgent need for asset purchases to meet 2030 targets, despite potential future production shortfalls.
LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shell CEO Wael Sawan said on Tuesday the oil major does not have to buy additional assets anytime soon to deliver on its 2030 targets.
In March, Sawan projected a 100,000 to 200,000 barrels-of-oil-equivalent-per-day gap for the company by 2030, but said last week the company has largely covered that near‑term shortfall.
Shell needs an acquisition or exploration breakthrough to make up for an expected production shortage of 350,000 to 800,000 boed by 2035, the company and analysts have said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Joe Bavier)
