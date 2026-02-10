Switzerland's Pictet posts higher net new money inflows for 2025
Pictet's net new money inflows rose to 19 billion francs in 2025, with assets under management increasing by 4.5% to 757 billion francs, while net profit remained stable.
ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Pictet attracted higher net new money inflows in 2025 compared to a year earlier, the Swiss private bank said on Tuesday.
It reported 19 billion Swiss francs ($24.8 billion) in net new money in the past year, up from 11 billion francs in 2024 and 16 billion francs in 2023.
Assets under management rose by 4.5% to 757 billion francs year-on-year, driven by strong market and investment performance, along with net new money inflows across all business areas, the Geneva-based group said.
Net profit was essentially flat at 667 million francs, against 665 million francs the year before.
($1 = 0.7661 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Linda Pasquini)
