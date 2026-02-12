Sanofi Names Belén Garijo as New CEO, Ending Hudson's Tenure

Feb 12 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday it had appointed Belén Garijo as its new chief executive after deciding not to renew the mandate of current CEO Paul Hudson.

It said in a statement that Hudson would step down as of February 17, while Garijo will take the role at the end of the group's shareholder meeting on April 29. Sanofi board member Olivier Charmeil will act as CEO during the transition.

Garijo worked for 15 years at Sanofi and was a board member at French cosmetics giant L'Oreal and CEO of German maker of pharmaceuticals and specialty materials Merck KGaA .

"She has the experience and profile to accelerate the pace, strengthen the quality of execution of strategy and lead the next growth cycle of the company", Sanofi chairman Frederic Oudea said in a statement.

Outgoing CEO Hudson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)