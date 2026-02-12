Iveco Reports 28% Decline in Operating Profit Before Tata Acquisition

Iveco's Financial Performance and Upcoming Changes

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italian truckmaker Iveco, set to be acquired by India's Tata Motors, reported a 28% drop in its full-year adjusted operating profit on Thursday, hit by weaker European truck demand and delays at a French bus plant.

Decline in Operating Profit

The group said its adjusted operating profit fell to 645 million euros ($765 million) last year, from 892 million euros in 2024.

Defence Business Sale

Iveco on Wednesday called an extraordinary general meeting for March 25 to approve a planned sale of its defence business to Italy's Leonardo ahead of Tata's acquisition.

Tata Motors Acquisition Timeline

The sale of Iveco's defence business and Tata Motors' tender offer are both progressing in line with prior timelines, Iveco CEO Olof Persson said in a statement. The defence sale is expected to close by March, with the tender offer due to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

($1 = 0.8432 euros)

(Reporting by Laura Contemori in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)