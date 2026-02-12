Carrefour announces sale of Romanian unit
Carrefour sells its Romanian division to Paval Holding for €823 million, with completion expected by 2026. This strategic move highlights Carrefour's focus on optimizing its European operations.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Europe's largest food retailer Carrefour announced on Thursday the sale of its Romanian unit to Paval Holding for 823 million euros ($976 million).
The French supermarket group expects to complete the transaction in the second half of 2026.
($1 = 0.8432 euros)
(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz)
