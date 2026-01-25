Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 25, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 25, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 25, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 25, 2026
Severomorsk, Russia's naval base town, faces power outages after pylons collapse, affecting electricity and heating.
MOSCOW, Jan 25 - The home town of Russia's main naval base was forced to switch to emergency generators after aging power lines collapsed during bad winter weather, cutting electricity and some heating, Russian officials said.
The closed town of Severomorsk, the headquarters of Russia's Northern Fleet on the Kola Bay of the Barents Sea, is home to Russia's most important naval command. It controls Russia's biggest fleet of ballistic missile submarines and extensive arsenals of nuclear warheads, missiles and repair yards.
Andrei Chibis, the governor of the Murmansk region, said on Friday night that the city of Murmansk and Severomorsk had their electricity supplies cut due to the collapse of pylons. Local officials said there were still some houses without electricity and heat in Severomorsk on Sunday.
Five pylons, two of them almost 60 years old, collapsed about 7 km (4 miles) from Murmansk on Jan. 23, according to local media. Two dated from 1966, two from 1982 and one from 1988, according to Severomorsk online news site.
The ships of the Northern Fleet docked in Severomorsk were switched to autonomous power mode to free up capacity, Vladimir Evmenkov, the head of Severomorsk, said.
Russia's so-called "closed towns," usually around major defence or nuclear installations, have much stricter controls than most other places. Entry is controlled and special permissions are needed to visit.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
A power outage is a temporary loss of electrical power in a specific area, often caused by equipment failure, severe weather, or maintenance work.
Emergency generators are backup power systems that provide electricity during a power outage, ensuring essential services and operations can continue.
A naval base is a facility used by a country's navy for the docking, maintenance, and operation of naval vessels.
Aging infrastructure refers to old and deteriorating facilities or systems that may pose safety risks and require upgrades or replacements.
Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and prioritizing risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor, and control the probability of unfortunate events.
Explore more articles in the Finance category