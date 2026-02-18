Poland bars Chinese-made cars from military sites over data security fears
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Poland bans Chinese vehicles from military sites due to data security concerns, aligning with NATO practices. Exceptions apply with safeguards.
WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Poland has barred Chinese-made vehicles from entering military facilities due to concerns their onboard sensors could be used to collect sensitive data, the Polish Army said on Tuesday evening.
The army said in a statement that such vehicles may still be allowed onto secured sites if specified functions are disabled and other safeguards required under each facility's security rules are in place.
To limit the risk of exposing confidential information, the military has also banned connecting company phones to infotainment systems in vehicles manufactured in China.
The restrictions do not apply to publicly accessible military locations such as hospitals, clinics, libraries, prosecutors' offices or garrison clubs, the army said.
It added that the measures are precautionary and align with practices used by NATO members and other allies to ensure high standards of protection for defence infrastructure.
(Reporting by Barbara Erling; Editing by Michael Perry)
Data security refers to the protective measures and protocols implemented to safeguard sensitive information from unauthorized access, breaches, or theft.
Military compliance involves adhering to specific regulations and standards set by military organizations to ensure the security and integrity of operations and facilities.
A precautionary measure is an action taken in advance to prevent potential risks or harm, often used in security and safety protocols.
Explore more articles in the Finance category