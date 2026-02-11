Lift maker Schindler says US tariff hit not as bad as feared
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Schindler reduces its annual tariff impact estimate to 18 million Swiss francs due to lowered US tariffs on Swiss exports, easing financial pressure.
By Bernadette Hogg
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Schindler expects the hit from U.S. tariffs to be smaller than it had initially feared, though CEO Paolo Compagna told Reuters the Swiss lift maker was prepared for further volatility.
The company expects U.S. import duties to have an annual gross impact of 18 million Swiss francs ($23.5 million) on its bottom line, finance chief Carla De Geyseleer said during a post-earnings call on Wednesday.
This was lower than the group's initial estimate of 33 million francs, communicated in April 2025.
One reason for the more contained impact was Schindler's manufacturing presence in the U.S., with most of the tariff costs coming from suppliers charging higher prices for imported components, Compagna said in an interview.
The company aims to recover some of the yearly impact through pricing, efficiency measures and negotiations with suppliers, Compagna said.
Schindler is also prepared to react, should there be additional tariffs that would impact it, he added.
Washington hit Swiss exports to the U.S. with a 39% tariff from August, one of the highest rates worldwide. That was cut to 15% in November.
($1 = 0.7661 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Bernadette Hogg in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
