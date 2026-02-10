Katie Milligan Appointed as New Leader of BT's Openreach Division

Leadership Changes at BT Openreach

Feb 10 (Reuters) - BT on Tuesday named Katie Milligan as the next leader of its Openreach business, succeeding her current boss Clive Selley, who has overseen a decade of record investment in building Britain's largest broadband network.

Transition from Clive Selley

Selley will lead the group's global business, BT International, taking over from Bas Burger in the shake-up announced by group CEO Allison Kirkby on Tuesday.

Focus on Customer Connections

Since 2017, Selley has led Openreach's fibre network programme, which now stretches to 22 million premises and is expanding at the rate of 1 million a quarter, putting it on track to reach its 25 million target by the end of the year.

Future Strategy Insights

Milligan, who joined BT in 2004, has led Openreach's commercial strategy focused on encouraging customers of BT and those of broadband providers such as Sky and Vodafone to move to faster and more reliable fibre connections.

She said that, with the network build nearing completion, there would be a move towards focusing on connecting customers.

"We've got a tried and tested strategy within Openreach, so it's not going to be revolutionary, but you will see slight changes," she said.

