Feb 10 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Bellway reported early signs of demand recovery in the crucial spring selling season on Tuesday, after economic uncertainty during the autumn period dampened customer demand and pulled down first-half sales and forward order book.

Affordability hurdles and nerves around the November budget deterred many private buyers, weighing on UK homebuilders. However, reassurance about property taxes and stamp duty has revived hopes that hesitant buyers will return from the sidelines.

The government's planning reforms, rolled out in December, are expected to speed up approvals and support a pickup in building activity.

The company's private reservation rate, including bulk sales, fell to 0.47 homes per outlet per week in the first half of fiscal 2026, down from 0.51 a year earlier.

Its forward order book fell to 1.24 billion pounds ($1.70 billion) as of January 31, from 1.31 billion pounds a year ago, but said it remains on track to deliver around 9,200 homes in the year to July 31.

($1 = 0.7312 pounds)

