Italy regulator probes Procter & Gamble over misleading ads for epilator
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Italy's competition authority is investigating Procter & Gamble for allegedly misleading ads about the Braun Skin i-Expert epilator, claiming exaggerated effectiveness.
ROME, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on Thursday it had opened an investigation against U.S. consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble over allegedly misleading adverts for a body hair removal device.
In a statement, the regulator said advertising for the Braun Skin i-Expert epilator claiming that it could leave users free of body hair for two years are exaggerated and not adequately demonstrated.
