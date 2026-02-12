Magnum reports full-year net profit drop in first results since Unilever ice cream spinoff
February 12, 2026
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Magnum Ice Cream's net profit fell 48.4% due to spinoff and restructuring costs, with profits dropping to 307 million euros from 595 million euros.
LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Magnum Ice Cream Company reported a 48.4% drop in full-year net profit on Thursday, driven by separation, restructuring and finance costs as the company finalised its spinoff from Unilever to list in December.
Net profit fell to 307 million euros ($364.3 million) last year from 595 million euros in 2024, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8428 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Louise Heavens)
