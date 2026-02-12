CVC's fee-paying assets under management narrowly beat market forecasts
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners said on Thursday its annual fee-paying assets under management exceeded a company-compiled market consensus, supported by its credit, secondaries and infrastructure divisions.
One of the world's largest private equity managers reported fee-paying assets under management of 148 billion euros ($176 billion) for 2025. Analysts had on average forecast 146 billion euros.
"2025 saw record realisations at attractive returns underpinning our confidence in future fundraising, including Fund X," Chief Executive Officer Rob Lucas said in a statement.
CVC said future growth will be driven by major fundraises over the next two years. The firm raises funds from institutional investors like pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and other financial institutions.
Annual realisations — the cash generated and distributed from successful disposals — came in at 21.9 billion euros, ahead of previous guidance that it expected to meet or slightly surpass the 2024 number.
($1 = 0.8428 euros)
(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Matt Scuffham)
