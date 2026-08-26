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Securities lending has always occupied an unusual place in market infrastructure. It is essential to short selling, market making, settlement efficiency, collateral management and the functioning of many investment strategies, yet the economics of individual loans have historically been far less vis…

Securities lending has always occupied an unusual place in market infrastructure. It is essential to short selling, market making, settlement efficiency, collateral management and the functioning of many investment strategies, yet the economics of individual loans have historically been far less visible than transactions in the cash equity or bond markets. That gap is now narrowing. Regulators are moving toward more granular reporting, public dissemination and standardized data, turning securities-lending transparency from a specialist operational issue into a broader question of how markets discover prices, allocate liquidity and manage systemic risk.

The shift is most visible in the United States, where the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted Rule 10c-1a to require specified securities-loan information to be reported to a registered national securities association and to make selected information public. The SEC says the rule is intended to increase transparency and efficiency in a market where material loan terms have not traditionally been subject to public reporting. That is more than a disclosure change: it introduces a new market data layer into a financing ecosystem that sits beneath short selling, hedging and settlement.

Why securities lending matters to market structure

A securities loan is economically simple: one party lends a security, another borrows it, collateral is posted, and the borrower pays a fee or rebate determined by supply, demand, collateral terms and the scarcity of the security. But the surrounding market is complex. The same share can move through custodians, agent lenders, prime brokers, hedge funds, dealers and beneficial owners, while loan rates can change sharply when a security becomes difficult to borrow.

This matters because securities lending is intertwined with the ability to sell short, make markets, settle trades and transform collateral. If borrowing a stock becomes more expensive or unavailable, short sellers face higher costs, market makers may need to alter hedges, and settlement failures can become more difficult to cure. If supply suddenly expands, the economics can reverse just as quickly. Loan pricing therefore contains information about scarcity and positioning that is relevant well beyond the securities-lending desk.

The Financial Stability Board has long treated securities financing transactions as systemically important because they support liquidity and price discovery while also allowing leverage, maturity transformation and collateral reuse. Its global data standards explicitly describe repos and securities lending as crucial to secondary-market liquidity and price discovery, while warning that they can transmit leverage and liquidity risks.

The transparency gap regulators are trying to close

Public equity markets provide continuous information on prices and trading volumes. Securities lending has historically looked different. Participants have relied on bilateral negotiations, agent-lender data, vendor feeds and proprietary analytics. Large institutions may have a rich view of prevailing borrow fees and utilization, but smaller investors and outsiders often see only fragments. Regulators, meanwhile, need data not just on prices but also on counterparties, collateral, maturity and concentration to identify build-ups of risk.

Rule 10c-1a was designed around that gap. The SEC fact sheet states that covered persons must report specified loan data, while the registered national securities association must publish certain transaction information and aggregate activity and loan-rate distributions for reportable securities. Some information, including legal identities of the parties, remains confidential for supervisory purposes. The structure therefore tries to combine market transparency with protections against exposing sensitive counterparty information.

The U.S. timetable has become part of the story

The policy direction is clear, but implementation has proved more complicated than the original timetable suggested. Building a new reporting and dissemination facility requires data standards, firm onboarding, technical testing, error correction and coordination across brokers, lenders, agents and vendors. Those operational demands have repeatedly pushed the schedule outward.

As of 24 August 2026, FINRA’s SLATE page states that the launch of the Securities Lending and Transparency Engine has been extended to 28 September 2028. FINRA describes SLATE as the facility through which covered securities-loan transactions will be reported and, ultimately, disseminated in accordance with Rule 10c-1a and the FINRA Rule 6500 Series. The extension matters because it gives the market more time to redesign workflows, but it also shows that transparency reform in this area is infrastructure-intensive rather than merely a reporting formality.

FINRA’s rulebook is already explicit about the operational obligations. Rule 6520 requires mandatory participation for covered reporting, an MPID, appropriate agreements and controls, and allows reporting agents to submit information on behalf of covered persons. In practice, that means many institutions must decide whether to build direct reporting capability, rely on vendors or agents, or adopt a hybrid model.

Europe shows what mature transaction reporting can reveal

The United States is not starting from a blank slate globally. Europe’s Securities Financing Transactions Regulation has already created a broad reporting framework for repos, securities lending, buy-sell backs and margin lending. The European model is not identical to Rule 10c-1a, but it demonstrates how transaction-level data can become part of the supervisory architecture around non-bank leverage, collateral and interconnectedness.

The European Securities and Markets Authority says SFTR was designed to enhance the transparency of securities financing markets and requires details of SFTs to be reported to trade repositories. ESMA’s SFTR reporting framework covers securities lending alongside repo and other financing transactions and gives authorities direct access to reported data.

That data is already being used analytically. ESMA’s 2024 market report used SFTR data to examine the structure of EU securities-financing markets, including counterparties, collateral and transaction characteristics. The broader lesson is that reporting regimes can evolve from compliance obligations into datasets that change how supervisors and market participants understand leverage and liquidity.

Transparency could improve price discovery — but not in a simple way

The strongest argument for greater transparency is that better information should reduce informational asymmetry. A borrower negotiating a loan rate can compare the economics of similar transactions. Beneficial owners can assess whether the revenue generated by lending programs is competitive. Asset managers can see whether scarcity is becoming concentrated in a security. Vendors can build richer benchmarks. Regulators can distinguish an isolated expensive borrow from a market-wide squeeze.

That should make securities-loan pricing more contestable. Today, the best-informed participants often have the broadest access to transaction data and the largest internal histories. A more standardized public dataset can narrow that advantage at the margin. It can also make it easier to evaluate execution quality and the economics of agency lending arrangements.

Yet securities-lending prices are not directly comparable to exchange-traded prices. Loan fees depend on collateral type, term, borrower relationship, settlement conditions, recall rights, indemnification and operational frictions. A public number can look precise while concealing important differences. Transparency improves the information set, but interpreting that information still requires context.

The connection to short selling is unavoidable

Securities lending is the plumbing that makes a large share of short selling possible. An investor that sells a security short typically needs a borrow or a credible locate, and the cost of that borrow can determine whether the trade is economically attractive. The securities-lending market therefore influences not only the mechanics of short positions but also the range of views that can be expressed efficiently in the cash market.

More public loan-rate and activity data could help investors understand when bearish positioning is becoming expensive or crowded. It could also improve interpretation of unusual trading conditions. But there is a counterargument: if transaction-level information is disclosed too quickly or too granularly, sophisticated observers may infer trading strategies, lender inventories or borrower demand before positions have had time to mature.

The regulatory challenge is consequently one of calibration. Transparency that is too weak leaves information concentrated among insiders. Transparency that is too immediate may reduce willingness to lend or borrow in size. The design of delays, aggregation and confidentiality rules can therefore affect market behaviour just as much as the decision to mandate reporting in the first place.

Market data is becoming a competitive layer

Once standardized securities-loan data exists, an adjacent commercial market follows. Raw regulatory feeds can be transformed into benchmarks, scarcity indicators, utilization measures, expected borrow-cost curves and execution analytics. Banks, custodians, data vendors, exchanges and fintechs can all build products on top of the same basic information.

This is where securities-lending transparency becomes a market-structure issue rather than a narrow compliance one. The value shifts from simply possessing private transaction data toward cleaning, normalizing and interpreting it faster than competitors. Institutions with strong data architecture may gain an advantage even if the underlying public information becomes more evenly distributed.

For smaller asset managers, this can be positive: better benchmarks may make it easier to challenge opaque fees. For incumbents, it can compress informational rents. For vendors, it creates a new analytics opportunity. For regulators, it raises familiar questions about whether public data is truly accessible or effectively intermediated through expensive commercial products.

Operational risk may be the most immediate cost

The policy debate often focuses on transparency and market efficiency, but implementation risk sits closer to the day-to-day reality of institutions. Securities-lending systems were not universally built around standardized, near-real-time regulatory reporting. Data can be distributed across front-office platforms, collateral systems, agent-lender feeds, custody records and legal-entity databases.

A transaction may be economically understood by the desk while still being difficult to represent consistently in a regulatory schema. Amendments, recalls, rate changes, partial returns and substitutions add complexity. Reporting through an agent introduces questions about delegation, reconciliation and accountability. The likely result is that data governance becomes a core part of securities-lending control frameworks.

That is one reason the extended U.S. timetable is significant. More preparation time can lower launch risk, but it can also create complacency. Institutions that treat the delay as permission to postpone data remediation may find that the difficult work — inventorying fields, resolving identifiers, mapping lifecycle events and reconciling agent reports — simply reappears closer to implementation.

What greater transparency means for banks and prime brokers

Banks and prime brokers sit at the centre of securities borrowing and lending networks. They facilitate short sales, intermediate collateral, finance positions and manage relationships with hedge funds and asset owners. More granular reporting increases the visibility of that activity to supervisors and, in selected form, to the market.

The strategic implication is two-sided. On one hand, transparent data can improve risk management and enable more efficient pricing. On the other, it can reduce the value of proprietary information that large intermediaries have accumulated over decades. Banks may respond by competing more aggressively on balance-sheet efficiency, service quality, collateral flexibility and analytics rather than relying primarily on information asymmetry.

They also face reputational and supervisory exposure from poor-quality reporting. If public data contains persistent errors, the issue can move quickly from a technology problem to a governance problem. That makes ownership of reporting controls — across trading, operations, compliance, technology and legal functions — an important design decision.

What it means for asset managers and beneficial owners

For asset owners that lend securities, transparency can strengthen oversight of agent-lender performance. Better market benchmarks can help trustees, pension funds, mutual funds and insurers ask whether fees, recalls, utilization and collateral economics are consistent with market conditions. That can sharpen fiduciary scrutiny of programs that historically depended heavily on specialist reporting from agents.

But more data does not automatically translate into better outcomes. A beneficial owner still needs to evaluate counterparty credit, indemnification, collateral policy, reinvestment risk and the opportunity cost of recalls. Maximizing lending revenue can conflict with governance objectives or portfolio-management flexibility. Transparency helps quantify the trade-offs; it does not eliminate them.

The regulator’s dilemma: more visibility without less liquidity

Regulators have strong reasons to want better data. Securities financing can transmit stress through leverage, collateral and interconnectedness. The FSB’s post-crisis policy framework called for improved regulatory reporting and market transparency precisely because sudden changes in haircuts, financing conditions or collateral calls can amplify market stress.

The FSB has consistently linked transparency with financial-stability monitoring. Its securities-lending and repo framework recommends better data so authorities can detect emerging risks, while its reporting guidelines aim to make national information more consistent and comparable. That objective remains relevant as securities financing increasingly connects banks, hedge funds, asset managers, central counterparties and other non-bank institutions.

The counterargument is that transparency itself can change behaviour. If lenders fear that positions can be inferred, they may reduce supply. If borrowers worry that strategies will be reverse-engineered, they may split transactions or use alternative instruments. If compliance costs rise too sharply, smaller firms may outsource or retreat. Policymakers therefore have to evaluate not only whether the data is useful, but whether the reporting design preserves the market functions that securities lending supports.

Why this issue is becoming more important, not less

Three structural trends are pushing securities-lending transparency toward the centre of market structure. First, the growth of passive investing has increased the amount of lendable securities held in large institutional pools, making agency lending an important source of incremental fund revenue. Second, shorter settlement cycles increase the operational premium on locating securities and resolving fails quickly. Third, regulators are paying more attention to leverage and liquidity outside traditional bank balance sheets, where securities financing often provides the connective tissue.

Those trends mean that the lending market can no longer be treated as an invisible back office. Its prices influence short-selling economics. Its collateral flows affect liquidity. Its data can reveal crowding and scarcity. Its operational failures can complicate settlement. And its reporting infrastructure can become a source of competitive advantage or risk.

Conclusion

Securities-lending transparency is becoming a market-structure issue because the market itself sits at the intersection of price discovery, short selling, collateral mobility, settlement and non-bank leverage. Regulatory reporting does not merely expose a previously private set of transactions; it can change how participants price loans, compare execution, monitor risk and build market data products.

The direction of travel is toward more visibility, but the pace and design matter. Europe’s SFTR regime shows the analytical value of granular SFT data. The U.S. Rule 10c-1a framework points toward a new public information layer, even as the SLATE launch has been pushed to 2028. The central policy question is therefore no longer whether securities lending should remain opaque. It is how much transparency can be introduced — and how quickly — without damaging the liquidity and intermediation the market exists to provide.

References

1. SEC — Reporting of Securities Loans (Rule 10c-1a)

2. SEC — Rule 10c-1a Fact Sheet

3. FINRA — Securities Lending and Transparency Engine (SLATE)

4. FINRA — Rule 6520: Participation in SLATE

5. ESMA — SFTR Reporting

6. ESMA — EU Securities Financing Transactions Markets 2024

7. FSB — Policy Framework for Addressing Shadow Banking Risks in Securities Lending and Repos

8. FSB — Standards and Processes for Global Securities Financing Data Collection and Aggregation

9. FSB — Securities Financing Transactions: Reporting Guidelines

10. FSB — Non-Bank Financial Intermediation

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