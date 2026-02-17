Holiday Inn-owner IHG's fourth-quarter room revenue beats estimates
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
IHG's Q4 room revenue grew by 1.6%, exceeding expectations due to strong performance in Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, despite US market weakness.
Feb 17 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group reported fourth quarter global revenue per available room above market expectations on Tuesday, as growth in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific markets offset weakness in U.S.
The company reported fourth‑quarter room revenue growth of 1.6%, compared with analysts’ expectations of 1.5% for the quarter ended December 31, according to a company‑compiled consensus.
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
Room revenue refers to the income generated from renting out hotel rooms. It is a key performance metric for the hospitality industry, reflecting the financial success of a hotel or hotel chain.
Revenue per available room (RevPAR) is a performance metric used in the hospitality industry. It is calculated by dividing total room revenue by the number of available rooms, indicating how well a hotel is generating revenue.
Explore more articles in the Finance category