German inflation confirmed at 2.1% in January
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
German inflation rose to 2.1% in January, confirming earlier data. The increase aligns with EU harmonised consumer prices.
BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German inflation edged higher to reach 2.1% in January, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.
Inflation, or the gain in consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, stood at 2.0% year-on-year in December.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Thomas Seythal)
