Hermes CEO Claims Epstein Targeted Him as a Financial Predator

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hermes CEO Axel Dumas said he resisted multiple attempts by Jeffrey Epstein to meet with him, saying he believed he was a target of the financier who was a "financial predator" and approached the company in the middle of a takeover battle.

"I think we were a target, I was a young CEO and we were in the middle of the LVMH affair. He was a financial predator," Dumas said on a call with journalists on Thursday. "He already had a hateful reputation."

Files released by the U.S. Department of Justice show Epstein emailed Hermes multiple times asking for meetings with Dumas, as well as contacting the luxury brand to request they design the interior of his private jet. Hermes refused.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Tassilo Hummel; editing by Richard Lough)