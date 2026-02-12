China urges Dutch government to create conditions for settling Nexperia dispute
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
China urges the Netherlands to resolve the Nexperia dispute quickly to maintain global chip supply chain stability, citing improper Dutch intervention.
BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Netherlands should "create favorable conditions" for settling internal disputes regarding chipmaker Nexperia as soon as possible and maintain the stability of the global chips supply chain, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
"The root cause of the Nexperia issue was improper administrative intervention by the Dutch side in the operation of enterprises," ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular press briefing.
China will continue to support Chinese enterprises in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, Lin added.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
