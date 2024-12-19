Guidance Based on Education & Collaboration: How Richard C. Peck Consulting and The Philanthropy Guy Empower Nonprofits

Published : , on

Nonprofits are an integral part of society, uniting like-minded individuals to make a positive impact. Statistics attest to these organizations’ importance, with 60% of American households giving to causes. Individual contributions account for 64% of donations ($319.04 billion in 2023) while corporate donations amass more than $21 billion, showcasing that there are people who want to help.

But there are two sides to the nonprofit coin; with 1.4% more nonprofits emerging in the US each year leading to more than 1.8 million organizations in the US is heartwarming, the same institutions that are praised for their nobility and dedication grapple with endless financial challenges. For instance, for every 1,000 fundraising emails, nonprofits only raise an average of $90. The implications of these trends are many-faceted, starting with a staggering 68% of organizations planning to cut programs and services in the next one-to-two years. Long-term, consequences are more severe, with 30% of the successful nonprofits (50% of all founded organizations) being forced to close down within a decade.

For Richard “Rick” C. Peck, also known as “The Philanthropy Guy,” the challenges nonprofits are facing are a result of a fragmented industry devoid of outcome-driven collaborative solutions. Drawing from his almost 30 years of experience in philanthropy and financial services, Rick founded Richard C. Peck Consulting, LLC and The Philanthropy Guy, LLC, marking his pursuit of redefining the ecosystem’s dynamics and encouraging professionals to come together and enrich nonprofits’ strategies with tailored services.

In the consulting landscape, Rick works with nonprofits trying to raise funds by elevating their existing programs. As The Philanthropy Guy, he focuses on comprehensive education, providing nonprofits, donors, and professional advisors with high-tech tools and fresh ideas to fuel their success. For example, Rick hosts the Money to Give Podcast which broadcasts in over 10 countries, where he educates listeners on how nonprofits can most effectively showcase their mission and vision and raise as much money as possible; how donors and potential donors can make the greatest impact possible in the world; and how professional advisors, including philanthropic advisors, can offer the most up-to-date information and services to their clients. Both Richard C. Peck Consulting and The Philanthropy Guy strive to redefine the industry with cutting-edge solutions, from high-tech tools to fresh ideas, that address nonprofits’ needs in the 21st century.

His efforts have been fueled by witnessing first-hand the struggles nonprofits encounter. “Often, organizations will hire a consultant to help them curate a strategy. But then the contract ends, leaving a nascent institution with high-level advice and no further guidance,” adds Rick. “The plan is just the beginning; what really matters is how you execute it. I realized that to ensure promising strategies aren’t collecting dust on the shelf, nonprofits need support every step of the way.”

On a mission to provide clients with a truly all-encompassing suite of services, Rick created the Independent Philanthropy Advisory Referral (IPAR) Group, a cohort of independent specialists, from grant writers, graphic designers, and database specialists to copywriters and marketers, all of whom serve nonprofits through a collaborative approach. Defying conventional consultancy, IPAR empowers nonprofits to curate their own team of professionals without the need to hire an entire company.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind IPAR, Rick shares: “The philosophy is simple—I know what I’m good at and I know where I need the expertise of others. I’m very transparent about that and never pretend to be someone I’m not. While I’m confident in my fundraising skills, I know that nonprofits would benefit more from another grant writer or another researcher. The nonprofits may not know what they need to know, and it’s our job to fill these knowledge gaps.”

Within only nine months, a group of seven Independent Philanthropy Advisors grew to a division of 35 professionals, with more specialists joining IPAR soon, according to Rick. This method’s benefits are three-fold, empowering advisors, nonprofits, and the industry as a whole. For nonprofits, this à la carte approach offers a robust, cutting-edge system that understands their ever-evolving needs. On the other hand, independent experts are able to maintain their autonomy while being part of a ground-breaking movement, simultaneously enriching the nonprofit sphere with all-encompassing services that fuse the diverse expertise of all members.

Just like many advisors, Rick introduces attainable, digestible solutions for nonprofits to enhance their strategies. For instance, ignited by the upcoming “most giving time of the year” – December, especially around New Year’s Eve – he developed a Ten Things to Consider As You Prepare for Year-End Fundraising presentation. While these tips, from creating a feel-good essence and sending segmented emails to publicly expressing gratitude, are an effective way to magnify fundraising plans and attract donors, they are only a part of a larger conversation, a narrative that the IPAR group addresses with its comprehensive, long-term, all-year-round approach.

The cohort is presently expanding into other niches, including advice for donors and their families as well as facilitating professional advisors to make referrals, promising to provide all parties of the nonprofit arena with the necessary support to thrive. “It’s important to us that we’re not only helping nonprofits receive money but that we are connecting the dots by working with donors so that they know how to make the most impact, and, are also helping professional advisors so that they know how to and where to make referrals,” expands Rick.

Enriching this blueprint are Rick’s other ventures, like the upcoming GiveTrust app designed to match donors and nonprofits, as well as projects in partnership with Daylight Advisors. For example, the Impact Philanthropy Advisor (IPA), a certificate that offers the skills and connections to confidently support the needs and expectations of families, organizations, and communities, has officially launched, with over 75 learners already enrolled and another 75 due to start next spring. The American College of Financial Services’ Donor-Advised Fund Certificate launches in April 2025, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive training program to learn everything one needs to know about donor-advised funds (DAFs).

“Nonprofits are the pillar of society, sparking unity, selflessness, and a genuine desire to help others. But while their missions are remarkable and promise a true impact in the future, many of these organizations struggle with strategic plans, marketing, and attracting donors,” shares Rick. ”There is help available, but individual services address only a part of the issue. IPAR provides nonprofits with what they truly need – a community always available to help and passionate about driving their success together, one collaboration at a time.”