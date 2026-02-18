Polish Bishop Faces Trial Over Delayed Reporting of Child Abuse

Trial of Bishop Andrzej Jez

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A Polish Catholic bishop appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges of holding off on reporting child sexual abuse by priests in his diocese, making him the most senior church leader in the country to stand trial for such an offence.

The high-profile case underscores the extent to which accusations regarding paedophilia have shaken the authority of the church in one of Europe's most devoutly Catholic nations. In 2024, a bishop and an archbishop resigned over negligence in handling sexual abuse cases.

Bishop Andrzej Jez pleaded not guilty at the District Court in Tarnow, southern Poland, to the charges that he failed to promptly inform police about the sexual abuse of victims under the age of 15 by two priests, state news agency PAP reported.

Background of the Case

Lilianna Kupaj, who said she was sexually abused by another priest in the Tarnow diocese when she was eight, tearfully told journalists outside the court that the trial was "the first act of justice I've experienced".

Victims' Voices

Jez rejected the accusations against him, saying that in the cases of both priests he informed police.

"I regret and apologise to all those harmed and others who have suffered because of this," PAP quoted Jez as telling the court. "Paedophilia in general, and especially in the church, is reprehensible and must be combated with all determination."

Public Reaction and Trust

If convicted, Jez could face up to three years in prison.

While many Poles still regard the Catholic faith as a core part of their national identity, cases of sexual abuse involving priests mean increasing numbers say they have lost confidence in the church.

An IBRiS poll in 2025 showed that the number of Poles who say they trust the Catholic Church had fallen to 35% from 58% in 2016.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, edititng by Andrei Khalip)