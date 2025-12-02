LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew by 0.1% in the July-to-September period of this year, the Office for National Statistics said on Monday, in line with its initial estimate.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the reading for gross domestic product would be unrevised.

Growth in the second quarter was revised down to 0.2% from a previous estimate of 0.3%, the Office for National Statistics said.

Last week the Bank of England said it expected zero GDP growth in the October-to-December period but it thought that the underlying pace of economic growth was around 0.2% per quarter.

Monday's data showed that Britain's GDP in the third quarter was 1.3% higher than a year ago - unchanged from the ONS's initial estimate - while on a per capita basis, output was 0.9% higher than the year before.

Britain's current account deficit in the three months to the end of September totalled 12.1 billion pounds, compared with a Reuters poll forecast of 21.1 billion pounds and equivalent to 1.6% of GDP, smaller than 2.8% in the second quarter.

