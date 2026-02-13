UN voices concern over criticism of expert on Palestinian rights
Posted on February 13, 2026
Last updated: February 13, 2026
The UN is worried about criticism of Francesca Albanese, a Palestinian rights expert, amid European backlash and misinformation threats.
GENEVA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A U.N. human rights spokesperson said on Friday she was very worried about attacks on independent U.N. experts after European governments criticised Francesca Albanese who is mandated to report on human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.
"We are very worried. We are concerned that U.N. officials, independent experts and judicial officials, are increasingly subjected to personal attacks, threats and misinformation that distracts from the serious human rights issues," said U.N. human rights office spokesperson Marta Hurtado at a Geneva press briefing.
This follows criticism from Germany and other states this week over Albanese's alleged criticism of Israel. She denies having made the remarks.
(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Linda Pasquini)
A U.N. expert is an independent individual appointed by the United Nations to provide expert advice, analysis, and recommendations on specific issues, often related to human rights, governance, or international law.
Human rights violations refer to actions that infringe upon the basic rights and freedoms entitled to individuals, such as the right to life, freedom of expression, and protection from discrimination.
Misinformation is false or misleading information spread regardless of intent. It can distort public perception and distract from factual issues, particularly in sensitive areas like human rights.
