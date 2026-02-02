German retail industry sees 2% revenue growth in 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Germany's retail sector anticipates a 2% revenue increase by 2026, according to HDE, despite geopolitical uncertainties affecting consumer sentiment.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Germany's retail sector expects 2026 revenue to rise by 2%, industry association HDE said on Monday, reflecting tepid consumer sentiment in Europe's largest economy.
When adjusted for inflation, HDE forecast an increase by 0.5%.
"The new year is starting without any real momentum for the retail sector," said HDE executive Stefan Genth, pointing to geopolitical uncertainties and what he described as an "erratic" U.S. President.
German retail sales rose by 3.8% last year or 2.7% in real terms, according to official data published on Monday.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Thomas Seythal, editing by Linda Pasquini)
Retail trade refers to the sale of goods and services to consumers for personal use. It encompasses various businesses such as stores, online shops, and markets that sell products directly to the public.
Consumer perception is how individuals view and interpret products, brands, or services based on their experiences, beliefs, and feelings. It significantly influences purchasing decisions and brand loyalty.
Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, eroding purchasing power. It is typically measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or Producer Price Index (PPI).
Explore more articles in the Finance category