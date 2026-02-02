Greek joint venture will supply US LNG to Ukraine in March

U.S. LNG Supply to Ukraine

ATHENS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A Greek joint venture has signed its first deal to supply U.S. liquefied natural gas to Ukraine in March, it said on Monday, as Greece seeks to bolster its role as a transit route for gas into Europe which plans to ban Russian gas imports by late 2027.

Background on Ukraine's Energy Crisis

Ukraine faces its worst wartime energy crisis as its energy sector crumbles under Russian strikes, bitter cold, and accumulated damage. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week the country has "significantly diversified" its natural gas supplies.

Details of the LNG Delivery

The cargo of U.S. LNG will reach Greece's Revithoussa LNG terminal and its delivery to Ukraine's energy company Naftogaz is scheduled in March via a pipeline linking Greece to Ukraine through Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova, Atlantic See LNG Trade, a joint venture between Aktor and Greek gas supplier DEPA, said in a statement.

Long-term LNG Agreements with the U.S.

The maximum quantity may reach up to 1 terawatt hours depending on the available capacity of the involved gas grid operators, it added.

Greece last year agreed to import 700 million cubic metres of U.S. LNG per year starting in 2030 in its first-long-term deal with Washington, which seeks to replace Russian supplies to Europe.

