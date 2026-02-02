Capgemini shares rise on move to sell unit after ICE backlash
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Capgemini shares increased by 2% after announcing the sale of its U.S. subsidiary due to legal constraints and controversy over a federal contract.
By Leo Marchandon
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Capgemini shares rose as much as 2% early on Monday, paring losses from the previous week, after the French IT company announced it would sell its U.S. subsidiary Capgemini Government Solutions, having attracted controversy at home over a contract the unit had with U.S. immigration authorities.
The Paris-based IT services giant said on Sunday it would immediately divest CGS, citing U.S. legal constraints on classified federal contracts that prevented it from exercising "appropriate control" over the subsidiary's operations.
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
