French first quarter GDP growth seen at 0.2%-0.3%, central bank chief says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
French GDP is forecasted to grow 0.2%-0.3% in Q1 2023, aligning with the Bank of France's annual projection. The economy remains resilient but needs more growth.
PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The French economy is likely to grow between 0.2% and 0.3% in the first quarter, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday, which is in-line with the bank's 1% annual growth expectation.
"French economic growth is resilient, but not sufficient," Villeroy said in an interview with France's Radio Classique.
The central bank chief, who also sits on the European Central Bank council, will stand down from his post in June.
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Inti Landauro)
Economic growth refers to the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over time, typically measured by the rise in GDP.
Monetary policy is the process by which a central bank manages the supply of money, interest rates, and inflation to achieve economic objectives.
Explore more articles in the Finance category